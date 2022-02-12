The UT Tyler Patriots were hoping for their second upset win over Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday, but cold shooting plagued the squad on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Lions avenged an earlier loss to UT Tyler with 73-52 win in the women's basketball game that was designated as a non-conference affair. The Patriots had upset TAMUC 80-67 on Jan. 18 in Commerce.
TAMUC used a 20-7 fourth quarter outburst to put the game away. It was the 150th career win for Lions coach Jason Burton.
UT Tyler (14-6) was led by Liah Davis and Montse Gutierrez with 11 points each, while Lovisa Hevinder added 10 points.
Hevinder had seven rebounds with Martina Machalova adding five. Others scoring for the Patriots were Destini Whitehead (7), Elli Emrich (6), Azaria Reed (4), Machalova (2) and Madison Davis (1).
The No. 7 Lions (20-2) were led by Chania Wright (18 points), Lali Lawrence (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Dyani Robinson (10 points).
The Patriots were 7 of 14 from the free throw line and 5 of 23 from 3-point. The Lions were 20 of 26 at the charity stripe and 9 of 25 from long distance.
UT Tyler returns to Lone Star Conference play on Thursday, hosting St. Mary's in a 5:30 p.m. contest. The Lions are scheduled to host St. Edward's at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Commerce.