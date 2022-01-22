It may be a 900-mile trip to Silver City, New Mexico but it was well worth the journey as the Patriots picked up a pair of Lone Star Conference basketball victories on Saturday.
UT Tyler swept the doubleheader against Western New Mexico at Drag's Court, the women winning 69-44 and the men winning 63-52.
Now, the Patriots are at home on Tuesday, hosting Dallas Baptist University at the Herrington Patriot Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tuesday's game was originally scheduled for Dec. 31, but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the DBU program.
MEN
On Saturday, the Patriots, behind the 28 points from Da'Zhon Wyche, improved to 11-4 and 3-3. Wyche also had six rebounds.
Milan Szabo led UT Tyler with 13 rebounds, while adding five points. Kyle Frelow added eight points.
The Mustangs are 8-5 and 2-2.
WOMEN
Against Western New Mexico, the Patriots used a 22-6 second quarter for a big lead of 36-17 at halftime.
Lovisa Hevinder led UT Tyler (11-4, 4-2) with 17 points with Liah Davis adding 12 points. Kelsey Crouse came close to a double double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Hevinder came close as well with eight boards. Destini Whitehead added nine points.
The Mustangs are 4-8 and 0-4.
COMING UP
Later this week the Patriots have two more home games — vs. Texas A&M International (5 and 7 p.m. Thursday) and vs. Texas A&M Kingsville (2 and 4 p.m. Saturday).
The Patriot women also have a home game on Monday, Jan. 31, a rescheduled contest with Texas Woman's University (5 p.m.).