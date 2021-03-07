After taking the first game of the three-game series with West Texas A&M, UT Tyler dropped the final two games at Irwin Field.
On Sunday, the Buffaloes scored a 5-2 victory after taking an 8-3 win on Saturday. The Patriots took the first game 3-2.
No. 17 West Texas A&M (12-3, 9-2) broke out to a 3-0 after two innings and held on for the win over the No. 11 Patriots (8-4, 8-4).
Kyle McShaffry, Riley Jepson and Cade Watson all posted two hits for the Patriots. Edward Ortiz added a single.
Watson and Lukas Polanco drove in the UT Tyler runs. Ortiz and McShaffry scored the runs.
Keone Givens hit a homer and a double for the Buffaloes while driving in three runs. Cade Engle added two hits.
Nolan Cox was effective out of the bullpen for the Patriots in relief of starter Garrett Arredondo, going 3.1 innings while allowing just two hits and no earned runs. Matthew McMillan came on for the final two frames and retired six of the seven batters he faced.
In Saturday's game, the Patriots took a 2-0 lead before the Buffaloes scored eight straight runs. The loss snapped UT Tyler's eight-game winning streak.
McShaffry went 3-for-4 for the Patriots and recorded one of two RBI doubles in the bottom of the second inning that gave UT Tyler a 2-0 advantage after two innings of play.
McShaffry scored Jordan Gochenour on that RBI double down the right field line and was then driven home on the next at bat by Ortiz, who also doubled down the line to left field. McShaffry singled in the seventh and ninth innings to record the other hits on the night for UT Tyler.
West Texas A&M was propelled by a solid star from Zach Dixon, who went 7.0 full innings against the Patriots while conceding just the pair of runs in the second.
Johnnie Krawietz got the start for UT Tyler as traditional Saturday night starter Jacob Blatney was held out of the ballgame for the weekend and hung tough against the Buffs, but was ultimately tagged with the loss after surrendering four runs.
The Patriots return to play March 12-13, hosting East New Mexico in a three-game set. Friday's game is scheduled for 4 p.m. with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game of the DH is slated to start at 1 p.m.