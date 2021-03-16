Southern Arkansas used a four-run fourth inning and then held off UT Tyler, 5-4, in a non-conference baseball game on Tuesday at Irwin Field.
The Muleriders' Jacob Womack, a native of Henderson, was on the mound and got the win. He pitched six innings, allowing four hits and four runs (1 earned) while striking out five and walking two.
Riley Jepson and Kyle McShaffry each had two hits for the Patriots (10-6). Jepson also had two RBIs while Jordan Gochenour had a single and an RBI.
Scoring runs for UT Tyler were Edward Ortiz, Jepson, Hayden Clearman and Carson Cox.
The Patriots used six pitchers — Nolan Cox (L 0-1, 3.1 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 earned, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts); Canton's Johnnie Krawietz (.1 inning, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned); Nick Niebur (1.1 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 strikeout); Lindale's Kameron Wheeler (1 inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk); A.J. Irvin (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts); and Matt McMillan (2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 2 strikeouts).
The Muleriders (9-5) were led by Austin Baker, who was 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Riley Orr, who was 2 for 4. Mason Peterson added a double with singles from Kobe Morris, Zach Muldoon, Pittsburg's Brett McGee and Chris Lyles. Jacob Martinez knocked in a run with Orr (2), Baker, McGee and Peterson scoring runs.
Maddux Soloman tossed the final three innings for Southern Arkansas to get his first save. He allowed one hit and no runs while striking out two.
The Patriots return to play this weekend when they host Cameron in a three-game Lone Star Conference series at Irwin Field. Friday's game is set for 6 p.m. with a doubleheader on Saturday (1 and 4 p.m.). The Muleriders host East Central at 6 p.m. Friday in Magnolia, Arkansas.