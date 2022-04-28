Starting times for the UT Tyler baseball series against No. 25 Lubbock Christian this weekend has been adjusted due to concern about weather conditions for the Tyler region.
The No. 1 ranked UT Tyler softball team is also home on Saturday, hosting No. No. 20 Texas A&M-Commerce.
BASEBALL
Saturday's games will now be moved up to a noon start time for game one of the doubleheader. Game two will begin approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Saturday will continue to be Senior Day for the Patriots as the seniors will be recognized prior to the start of game one in a ceremony. Between the two contests, the Patriots will hold a commencement ceremony for those who will be receiving their degrees this year.
Friday's (7 p.m.) and Sunday's game (1 p.m.) times will remain the same.
It is also Clements Fluids Weekend at Irwin Field.
The Patriots are 26-18 overall and in Lone Star Conference play. The Chaparrals are 33-13 overall and 31-13 in the LSC.
The initial NCAA South Central Regional rankings came out on Wednesday and UT Tyler is right on the bubble at No. 7. The top six teams will earn berths into the regional tournament to be held at two different sites with three teams going to each. The Patriots get their first chance to move up in the rankings with their matchup against the Chaps this weekend, who are ranked fourth in the same rankings.
The Patriots are also still not knocked out of hosting a first round conference series for the LSC tournament. They sit just two games behind Texas A&M-Kingsville, who is in fourth place. The Javelinas do hold the tiebreaker between the two teams, so the Patriots will need to pass them outright to host an opening round best-of-three series at Irwin Field.
This is the first season that UT Tyler is postseason eligible following the mandatory two-year period during the transition from Division III to Division II.
SOFTBALL
The Patriots and A&M-Commerce are scheduled for a doubleheader on Saturday at Suddenlink Field with the first game beginning at 1 p.m.
A win in either game will clinch the LSC regular season title for UT Tyler.
The Patriots (38-4) are atop of the league standings at 24-4, two games ahead of A&M-Commerce (22-6) and Lubbock Christian (22-6).