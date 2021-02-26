AUSTIN — Riley Jepson’s two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning capped a 3-for-6, six-RBI performance and gave No. 21-ranked UT Tyler a pair of crucial insurance runs in an 11-10 win over St. Edward’s in the opening game of the three-game Lone Star Conference baseball series Friday night at Lucian-Hamilton Field.
Austin Schneider picked up the win as the Patriots took the lead in the top of the sixth and never relinquished it, answering every St. Edward’s challenge as both teams scored all 21 of their combined runs from the fifth inning on.
With the win, UT Tyler has now won four straight and improved to 5-2 on the season, while St. Edward’s falls to 3-1 in its first game action since the Hilltoppers swept Eastern New Mexico in the opening weekend of the season (Feb. 5-6).
Jepson’s ninth-inning homer gave the Patriots an 11-8 lead. Teammate Jordan Gochenour also belted a homer, a solo shot in the eighth.
Kyle McShaffry had two doubles for the Patriots with Tanner Roach and Ethan Bedgood adding one each.
Along with McShaffry, Edward Ortiz, Gochenour and Bedgood each had two hits. Cade Watson also had a single.
Other Patriots with RBIs were Tommy Tolve and Kyle Hawkins.
Morgan Allen hit a homer for the Hilltoppers, a solo shot in the fifth. Dylan Mackin had a triple and a double with Trent Rosenauer adding a two-bagger and two singles. Rosennauer and Carlo Figueroa each had three hits,
UT Tyler and St. Edward’s are scheduled to meet Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. both days.