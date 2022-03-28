The UT Tyler Patriots captured three wins in the four-game weekend series against UT Permian Basin at Irwin Field.
The Patriots (18-14, 18-14 in Lone Star Conference) won on Friday (12-0), split with the Falcons on Saturday (3-2, 2-7) and won on Sunday (14-4).
The Falcons are 7-22 and 6-22.
UT Tyler returns to play on the weekend of April 8-10 at Arkansas-Fort Smith. UT Permian Basin play hosts to Arkansas-Fort Smith on April 1-3.
GAME 1
Dylan Blomquist and Josh Garza combined on a five-hitter in the 12-0 seven-inning game.
Blomquist pitched six innings, allowing five hits while striking out 11 and walking three. Garza went one inning, striking out the side.
Tommy de van Sanden belted a grand slam while Tanner Roach blasted a solo shot. Adding hits for the Patriots were Lukas Polanco and Cade Watson.
Others with RBIs were Watson (2), Roach (2), Riley Lambert (1), Ethan Bedgood (1) and Polanco (1). Scoring runs were Bedgood (3), Lambert (2), Roach (2), de van Sanden (1), Kyle McShaffry (1), Jordan Gochenour (1), Watson (1) and Carson Cox (1).
Caleb Vuono had a double for the Falcons.
GAME 2
The Patriots took the second game of the series, 3-2, on Saturday as Cox singled in Blomquist in the bottom of the fourth to bring in the tie-breaking run.
Polanco belted a two-run homer in the second inning, driving in Gochenour.
Blomquist added a double with de van Sanden hitting a triple. Polanco had two hits with McShaffry and Cox adding singles.
Garrett Thornton had a two-RBI double.
Easton Malin got the win in relief, going 1.2 innings (2 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk). A.J. Irvin picked up his fourth save (1 inning, 1 hit, 1 strikeout).
GAME 3
In the second game on Saturday, the Falcons won 7-2.
UTPB scored three runs in the first inning.
Oswaldo Godina had two hits to lead the Falcons.
Cox and de van Sanden each two hits for the Patriots. Lambert added a double and Bedgood had a single. Lambert and McShaffry drove in in runs. Scoring runs were Lambert and Cox.
GAME 4
The Patriots scored three runs in the eighth to end the game at 14-4.
Roach belted a grand slam. The Whitehouse native added a double and totaled six RBIs.
Gochenour hit a triple with McShaffry and Cox hit doubles.
Gochenour had three hits with McShaffry, Cox and Roach all had two hits. Adding hits were Polanco and Watson.
Other RBIs were from Watson (2), Lambert (1), Alex Bruce (1), McShaffry (1), Bedgood (1) and Cox (1).
Scoring runs were Gochenour (3), Polanco (3), Cox (3), Watson (2), de van Sanden (1), McShaffry (1) and Roach (1).
Thornton, Godina and Pedro Astacio hit home runs for the Falcons.