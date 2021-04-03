The No. 24 UT Tyler Patriots captured the rubber game on Saturday of their Lone Star Conference baseball series against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Freshman Ethan Bedgood’s pinch-hit two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning brought home the tying and go-ahead runs as the Patriots scored a 4-3 victory over the Javelinas at Irwin Field.
The win clinched the series against the A&M-Kingsville. The Patriots (18-8, 17-7) won the first game on Thursday, 8-3, while the Javelinas won on Friday, 1-0.
AT&M-Kingsville (14-8, 13-8) led 3-1 entering the eighth. UT Tyler pulled with 3-2 when Tommy Tolve was hit by a pitch, forcing in Riley Jepson. Bedgood then followed with his single, scoring Lukas Polanco and Jordan Gochenour.
The Patriots went ahead 1-0 with three straight singles by Jepson, Kyler Bumstead and Kyle McShaffry (RBI). Bumstead went 3-for-4 on the day and sparked the eighth inning rally for the Patriots with a one-out single.
Closer Matthew McMillan struck out the first two batters in the ninth and then worked around a two-out single for the save (5).
Keith Long picked up the win for UT Tyler after taking over for starter Jacob Blatney in the sixth, settling in to strikeout five in his three innings of work. Blatney allowed three runs, two of which were earned, and struckout four in his five complete innings on an afternoon in which he alongside Long and McMillan fanned 11 total Javelinas.
The Patriots will stay at home at Irwin Field for next weekend’s Clements Fluid Alumni Weekend series against Arkansas-Fort Smith scheduled for a 6 p.m. single game on Friday night and a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
On Thursday, the Patriots scored seven runs in the fifth innings to rally from a 3-0 deficit and eventually win 8-3.
Jepson and Gochenour each drove in two runs with Jepson hitting a double and a single. Other hits were by Gochenour, McShaffry, Edward Ortiz and Cade Watson.
Tolve, Ortiz and Watson all had RBIs.
Nolan Cox got the nod for the start and tossed five full innings to pick up the win. Reagan MacDonald struck out a pair in the sixth before Nathan Holmes came on for the final three innings and allowed just two hits to pick up the three-inning save, the first of his career.
