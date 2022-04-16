The UT Tyler Patriots captured three games in the Lone Star Conference baseball series with Oklahoma Christian in Tyler.
The Patriots won the first three games — 9-1 on Thursday, and 4-0 and 5-1 on Friday. The Eagles won Saturday, 2-1.
UT Tyler (24-16, 24-16) returns to play on Tuesday for its first non-conference game. The Patriots hit the road to take on Arkansas-Monticello in a 3 p.m. contest.
Oklahoma Christian (19-26, 19-25) is scheduled to visit Arkansas-Fort Smith on Friday.
THURSDAY
Dylan Blomquist was sharp on the mound, going eight strong innings, in leading the Patriots to a 9-1 victory.
Blomquist (6-1) gave up four hits and an unearned run while striking out 11 and walking five. Josh Garza threw in the ninth inning, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.
Tanner Roach belted a home run and a double, while Tommy van de Sanden had three hits to pace the Patriot offense. Adding doubles were Kyle McShaffry and Ethan Bedgood.
Cade Watson had two singles with other hits by Hayden Clearman, Jordan Gochenour and Lukas Polanco. RBIs were from van de Sanden (2), McShaffry (1), Bedgood (1), Gochenour (1), Polanco (1) and Roach (1).
Scoring runs were Clearman (2), van de Sanden (2), Roach (2), McShaffry (1), Gochenour (1) and Watson (1).
Cole Lee and Connor Jackson had two hits each for the Eagles.
FRIDAY
UT Tyler starting pitchers Harrison Lee and Nick Niebur were keys to the doubleheader sweep.
Lee and Nick Oslovar combined on the three-hit shutout, a 4-0 victory.
Lee (4-1) did not allow a hit in five innings of work while striking out five walking four. Oslovar allowed three hits in two innings of work, striking out five and not walking a batter.
Watson led UT Tyler with two hits and three RBIs. Carson Cox had a double with singles from Roach and Riley Lambert.
Lambert also had an RBI with runs scored by Bedgood, Cox, Roach and Lambert.
Jayvien Joseph had a double for OCU.
In the second game, Niebur (3-3) threw all seven innings, allowing four hits and one run with four strikeouts and two walks in the 5-1 win.
Blomquist had two hits for the Patriots with one each from Clearman, McShaffry, Bedgood, Polanco, Cox and Roach.
RBIs were from Clearman (2), Blomquist (2) and Roach (1). Scoring runs were Clearman, van de Sanden, Polanco, Cox and Roach.
Chance Westervel had a double for the Eagles.
SATURDAY
Jaren Hill hit a solo homer to help the Eagles to the win.
Isaiah Alvarenga (5-3) threw six strong innings for Oklahoma Christian, giving up four hits and one run with six strikeout and one walk.
Blake Empkey had a double for the Eagles.
Blomquist (2 singles) and McShaffry (double, single) had two hits each for the Patriots. Clearman, Bedgood and Carson Cox added hits. McShaffry drove in Clearman.
Nolan Cox (3-1) pitched well in the loss, going 5.2 innings, allowing six hits and two runs (1 earned) with six strikeouts and a walk. Hayden Collins finished the game, going 3.1 innings (2 hits, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk).