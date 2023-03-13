Strong pitching and timely hitting were keys in leading the UT Tyler Patriots to three wins in a four-game series with Texas A&M-Kingsville over the weekend on Irwin Field at UT Tyler Ballpark.
The Patriots claimed wins of 5-4, 15-1 and 4-1. The Javelinas won Game 2, 9-4.
UT Tyler is now 16-8 (both overall and in the Lone Star Conference). A&M-Kingsville goes to 13-13 and 12-12.
FRIDAY
In the first game of the series, the Patriots ralllied from 2-0 and 4-1 deficits to win 5-4.
Kaston Mason led the Patriots with two doubles with Ethan Bedgood hitting a two-bagger. Adding singles were Jordan Gochenour, Adrian Minjares, Edward Ortiz and Tres Thomas.
Knocking in runs were Gochenour, Bedgood, Mason, Minjares and Ortiz. Scoring runs were Lane Hutchinson, Bedgood, Mason, Nathan Carriere and Thomas.
Dylan Blomquist started for the Patriots and went 5.1 innings (8 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts). Julio Garcia (1-1) followed and got the win (2.2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts). Garrett Arredondo picked up his third save (1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts).
SATURDAY
The Javelinas took Game 1 of the doubleheader, 9-4.
A&M-Kingsville took a 6-0 in the third three innings and the Patriots could not rally.
Nick Wolff had three hits, including a homer and double to pace the Javelinas. Colton Taylor got the win, going all seven innings (W 4-2, 11 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts).
The Patriots banged out five doubles — two from Gochenour and one each from Blomquist, Bryce Jewell and Carriere.
Earning two hits each for UT Tyler were Gochenour, Jewell and Bedgood. One hit each were from Carson Cox, Blomquist, Ortiz, Thomas and Carriere.
RBIs were from Gochenour, Blomquist, Jewell and Hayden Clearman. Scoring runs were Blomquist, Jewell, Thomas and Carriere.
In the second game, UT Tyler broke out to a 10-0 lead en route to the 15-1 win. The Patriots had 16 hits, of which 15 were singles.
Austin Ochoa had a double and two singles to lead the Pats. Hutchinson and Bedgood each had three hits. Ortiz and Carriere had two hits apiece. Others adding hits were Cox, Jewell and Minjares.
RBIs were from Minjares (4), Hutchinson (3), Ortiz (2), Thomas (1), Gochenour (1), Jewell (1), Bedgood (1) and Blake LaBuda (1).
Scoring runs were Hutchinson (4), Ochoa (3), Gochenour (2), Cox (1), Riley Lambert (1), Mason (1), Jewell (1), Bedgood (1) and Minjares (1).
Miles Clack (W, 2-0) got the win, throwing five innings (5 hits, 1 run, 1 earned, 2 walk, 4 strikeouts). He was followed by Harrison Lee (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 2 strikeouts) and A.J. Irvin (1 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts).
SUNDAY
After falling behind 1-0, the Patriots rallied for a 4-1 victory.
Gochenour had a hit and three RBIs to pace UT Tyler. Adding hits were Ochoa (double), Cox and Hutchinson. Ochoa also had an RBI.
Scoring runs were Jewell (2), Cox and Ortiz.
Nolan Cox (3-1) got the win on the mound, going five innings (3 hits, 1 run, 1 earned, 3 walks, 5 strikeouts). He was followed by Arredondo (3 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts) and Logan Henderson (S, 1) (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts).
The Patriots return to the diamond this weekend, traveling to Austin to meet St. Edward's in a four-game set (1 p.m. March 17; noon and 3 p.m. March 18; 1 p.m. March 19).
UT Tyler returns home for a series with West Texas A&M on March 24-26.