The No. 17 UT Tyler Patriots claimed two wins in a three-game Lone Star Conference series with Eastern New Mexico over the weekend at Irwin Field.
On Friday, the Patriots won 12-0 before taking the first game of a Saturday doubleheader 6-1. The Greyhounds won the final game of the series, 10-9 in 10 innings.
UT Tyler has played all LSC games thus far and compiled a record of 10-5. ENM is 5-10 overall and 4-10 in league play.
The Patriots have a non-conference game on Tuesday against Southern Arkansas at Irwin Field. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.
GAME 1: UT TYLER 12, ENM 0
Tanner Roach, a senior who graduated from Whitehouse High School went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer to help power the Patriots to a 12-0 seven-inning win over the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds on Friday.
Johnnie Krawietz (2-1), a freshman from Canton, picked up his second win on the year by going six innings while allowing three hits and striking out nine. Kameron Wheeler pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out one.
Riley Jepson added a double for the Patriots. Contributing singles were Luka Polanco, Hayden Clearman and Carson Cox. Along with Roach's three RBIs, others knocking in runs were Edward Ortiz, Polanco, Clearman and Cox. Scoring runs were Roach (3), Polanco (2), Kyle McShaffry (2), Cade Watson (1), Jepson (1), Jordan Gochenour (1), Clearman (1) and Cox (1).
GAME 2: UT TYLER 6, ENM 1
Jepson and Polanco both hit solo homers to open up the scoring for the Patriots as starter Jacob Blatney (2-0) went five innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four.
Jepson was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run scored. He added a double.
Adding two hits each were Polanco (HR, single), Roach (triple, single) and Clearman (2 singles). Gochenour hit a double with Ortiz notching a single. Other RBIs were from Polanco, Clearman and Tommy Tolve. Also scoring runs for UT Tyler were McShaffry, Roach, Clearman and Tolve.
Trevor Moses had a double and single for the Greyhounds.
Matthew McMillan earned his third save.
GAME 3: ENM 10, UT TYLER 9
UT Tyler loaded the bases in four trips to the plate beginning in the seventh inning as Eastern New Mexico scored four runs, all of which came on a single play, in the top of the 10th to hang on for the win in extra innings.
The Patriots loaded the bases in the 10th inning while trailing 10-6, but came up one run short after consecutive walks and a wild pitch scored the three UT Tyler baserunners.
The deciding play came with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th for the Greyhounds as a pair of errors on the same play allowed all four runners for the Greyhounds to score.
UT Tyler had the bases loaded with just one out in the bottom half of that inning, but a double play ended the Patriot comeback bid.
There were 10 singles by the Patriots — two by Gochenour and one each by Roach, Jepson, Polanco, McShaffry, Ortiz, Ethan Bedgood, Clearman and Zach Sanchez.
RBIs were from Clearman (2), Polanco (1), Gochenour (1), McShaffry (1), Ortiz (1), Bedgood (1) and Watson (1).
Scoring runs were Gochenour (3), Jepson (2), Polanco (2), Roach (1) and McShaffry (1).
Moses led the Greyhounds with three hits.