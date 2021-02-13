LAREDO — UT Tyler competed a three-game sweep of Texas A&M International on Saturday with two Lone Star Conference baseball wins at Jorge Haynes Field.
The Patriots (4-2) won the completion of Friday’s suspended game, 6-4, and followed with a 13-3 victory over the Dustdevils (2-4) in the next game.
Matthew McMillan retired all three batters that he faced in the bottom of the ninth inning in the suspended game to seal the win.
The Patriots scored eight runs in the second inning alone to negate a three-run bottom of the first inning from the Dustdevils to cruise to the series sweep. Riley Jepson hit his second home run of the season in that second inning, a grand slam that broke the game open for the Patriots by a 6-3 margin and led Jepson to finishing with five RBIs for the afternoon.
Game 3 starter Jacob Blatney was solid for the Patriots once again, going five full innings while striking out five and conceding just a pair of earned runs. Blatney has worked 10.2 innings so far through his first two starts of 2021 and has posted a 2.53 ERA.
The Patriots return to play Feb. 19-21, hosting Texas A&M-Kingsville at Irwin Field. It will be Clements Fluids Military Appreciation Weekend. Games are set for 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.