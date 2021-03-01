AUSTIN — UT Tyler completed its second consecutive Lone Star Conference series sweep with an 8-2 road win over St. Edward's Sunday afternoon.
The Patriots scored two one-run wins on Friday (11-10) and Saturday (13-12).
With the win, UT Tyler now owns a 6-game winning streak and a 7-2 overall record. St. Edward's fell to 3-3.
The Patriots are back home this weekend for a three-game Lone Star Conference series against West Texas A&M, hosting the Buffaloes on Friday (7 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), and Sunday (1 p.m.).
SUNDAY
Jordan Gochenour hit a pair of home runs in the victory, including a 2-run shot in the first inning which gave UT Tyler a lead it preserved the entire game. The Patriots added five runs in the fourth inning before Gochenour added a fifth-inning solo home run to build an 8-1 lead.
Starting pitcher Garrett Arredondo was sharp, scattering one run on five hits with seven strikeouts to earn the win, and relievers Reagan MacDonald and Nick Niebur each struck out 2 batters to help preserve the Patriots' comfortable lead through the late innings.
Gochenour finished the game 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, and Cade Watson also went 2-for-4.
SATURDAY
For the second straight game, UT Tyler put together a late scoring rally to take the lead before holding off St. Edward's down the stretch as the Patriots posted a 13-12 win Saturday afternoon to clinch the series win.
Ethan Bedgood delivered the big hit Saturday in the eighth inning, hitting a one-out grand slam to give UT Tyler a 10-7 lead, its first lead since the second inning. The Patriots added three runs in the ninth on Riley Jepson's two-run, two-out single and a bases-loaded walk to Gochenour, and UT Tyler needed each of those valuable insurance runs as St. Edward's answered Bedgood's eighth-inning blast with two runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth.
Bedgood finished 2-for-4 with 5 RBIs, and Edward Ortiz and Hayden Clearman collected three hits each to lead a UT Tyler offense which produced season-highs of 13 runs and 16 hits.
Nathan Holmes picked up the win in relief, tossing 2.2 innings while surrendering two hits, two unearned runs, and two walks with a pair of strikeouts, and Keith Long relieved Matthew McMillan in the bottom of the ninth for the one-out save.