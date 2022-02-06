The UT Tyler Patriots rallied twice on Sunday to captured a doubleheader sweep of No. 5 Angelo State in a Lone Star Conference baseball matchup at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium in San Angelo.
The Patriots (2-1) won 9-6 and 5-4. The Rams (1-2) won Friday's opener, 9-4.
The squads are scheduled to play again at 1 p.m. Monday.
GAME 1
The Patriots evened the series in game one of Sunday's doubleheader, scoring four late runs in the sixth inning.
A three-run, two-out homer to left by Lukas Polanco broke a 6-6 tie in the seventh to power the Patriots to the 9-6 victory.
UT Tyler scored four runs in the inning to claim the seven-inning contest.
The Patriots trailed 6-5 entering the seventh. Tommy van de Sanden's RBI single to left tied the game at 6-6.
Polanco had three hits in the game, adding a double and single earlier. Kyle McShaffry (single, double) and Jordan Gochenour (2 singles) each had two hits. Ethan Bedgood (double) and Kyle Hawkins (single) added hits.
Others driving in runs were Bedgood (2), Hawkins (2) and Gochenour (1). Scoring runs were McShaffry (3), Polanco (2), Gochenour (2), Tanner Roach (1) and Riley Lambert (1).
Brandon Petix (1-0) got the win by going three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three and not allowing a walk. Mitchell Lee got the save by pitching the final inning, striking out two and walking two and not allowing a hit or a run.
Ryan Rickett started for the Patriots, going three innings (3 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts).
GAME 2
The Patriots scored three runs in the sixth to rally in the second game for the 5-4 win.
A bases-loaded RBI walk by Cade Watson and RBI singles by Bedgood and Roach accounted for three runs in the sixth.
Roach finished the game with two hits (including a double) with two RBIs. Adding singles were Lambert, Polanco and Gochenour. McShaffry also had an RBI.
Scoring runs were Roach, Polanco, Gochenour, Hawkins and Carson Cox.
Nick Niebur started the game, going 4.2 innings while allowing three hits and four runs, of which only one was earned. He struck out two and walked one. Johnnie Krawietz (W, 1-0) got the win, hurling 1.1 innings while not allowing a hit or a run. He struck out three and one. Lee pitched the seventh to get his second save of the day. He allowed a hit.
After the trip to West Texas, the Patriots are scheduled to meet Texas A&M International in a four-game set at Irwin Field in Tyler. Games are set for 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 3 and 6 p.m. Feb. 12; and 1 p.m. Feb. 13.