The UT Tyler Patriots scored an 8-1 win over St. Edward's on Monday to split the four-game baseball series at Irwin Field.
The Hilltoppers won Game 1 on Friday 6-4. The Patriots captured the first game of the Sunday doubleheader 5-4, while St. Ed's edged UT Tyler 8-7 in the second game. The DH was played on Sunday after Saturday's games were postponed due to inclement weather.
In series finale, three Patriot pitchers combined on the six-hitter. Nolan Cox started, going four innings while allowing four hits and one run. A.J. Irvin (1-0) picked up the win by following Cox. The junior gave up one hit and no runs while striking out one and going three innings. Mitchell Lee hurled the final two innings, allowing one hit while striking out two.
The Patriots had a four-run spot in the second inning to get things going.
UT Tyler had nine hits, all singles, in the game. Lukas Polanco and Carson Cox each had two hits with one hit apiece from Tanner Roach, Kyle McShaffry, Jordan Gochenour, Tommy van de Sanden and Hayden Clearman.
Polanco had two RBIs with one apiece from Riley Lambert, Roach and McShaffry. Scoring runs were Lambert (2), Roach (1), Polanco (1), Gochenour (1), van de Sanden (1), Clearman (1) and Carson Cox (1).
The Hilltoppers had six hits — two singles from Hunter Conner, doubles from Stacey Bailey and Turner Olson, and singles from Cullen Ainsworth and Josh Graham. Bailey knocked in Ainsworth.
The Patriots improve to 8-8 overall as well as in Lone Star Conference play. The Hilltoppers fall 11-5 overall and also in conference.
UT Tyler travels to Canyon for a weekend series against No. 3 West Texas A&M beginning on Friday with a single game. A doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday with a single game on Sunday. The Hilltoppers have a four-game series with Arkansas-Fort Smith beginning on Friday in Austin.
The Patriots return for a non-conference home game on Tuesday, March 8 against Arkansas-Monticello.