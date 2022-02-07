The Patriots' baseball trip to West Texas resulted in a split series with No. 5 Angelo State.
The Rams won games on Saturday (9-4) and Monday (5-4), while UT Tyler swept the Lone Star Conference doubleheader (9-6, 5-4) on Sunday at 1st Community Credit Union in San Angelo.
SUNDAY'S DH
The Patriots scored four late runs in the sixth inning of Game 1.
A three-run, two-out homer to left by Lukas Polanco broke a 6-6 tie in the seventh to power the Patriots to the 9-6 victory.
UT Tyler scored four runs in the inning to claim the seven-inning contest.
The Patriots trailed 6-5 entering the seventh. Tommy van de Sanden's RBI single to left tied the game at 6-6.
Polanco had three hits in the game, adding a double and single earlier. Kyle McShaffry (single, double) and Jordan Gochenour (2 singles) each had two hits. Ethan Bedgood (double) and Kyle Hawkins (single) added hits.
Others driving in runs were Bedgood (2), Hawkins (2) and Gochenour (1). Scoring runs were McShaffry (3), Polanco (2), Gochenour (2), Tanner Roach (1) and Riley Lambert (1).
Brandon Petix (1-0) got the win by going three innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three and not allowing a walk. Mitchell Lee got the save by pitching the final inning, striking out two and walking two and not allowing a hit or a run.
Ryan Rickett started for the Patriots, going three innings (3 hits, 4 runs, 3 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts).
In Sunday's second game, the Patriots scored three runs in the sixth to rally in the second game for the 5-4 win.
A bases-loaded RBI walk by Cade Watson and RBI singles by Bedgood and Roach accounted for three runs in the sixth.
Roach finished the game with two hits (including a double) with two RBIs. Adding singles were Lambert, Polanco and Gochenour. McShaffry also had an RBI.
Scoring runs were Roach, Polanco, Gochenour, Hawkins and Carson Cox.
Nick Niebur started the game, going 4.2 innings while allowing three hits and four runs, of which only one was earned. He struck out two and walked one. Johnnie Krawietz (W, 1-0) got the win, hurling 1.1 innings while not allowing a hit or a run. He struck out three and one. Lee pitched the seventh to get his second save of the day. He allowed a hit.
MONDAY
The Patriots led 4-0 before the Rams rallied for the 5-4 win.
Leadoff hitter Roach led the Patriots with a 4 for 5 outing with a double and a run scored. Lambert was 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored.
Van de Sanden added a triple and a single with two RBIs. Bedgood and Hawkins each had singles with McShaffry adding an RBI.
Austin Beck hit a homer for the Rams with a double from Hunter Townsend. Price Siemering picked the final five innings, allowing three hits by the Patriots with no runs.
Hayden Collins started for UT Tyler, going 3.2 innings while allowing six hits and two runs (none earned) while striking out five and walking three.
The Patriots are scheduled to meet Texas A&M International in a four-game set at Irwin Field in Tyler this weekend. Games are set for 7 p.m. Friday, 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday; and 1 p.m. Sunday.