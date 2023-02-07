UT Tyler won the final two games to even their baseball series opener against Oklahoma Christian over the weekend in Oklahoma City.
The Eagles won the first two games (9-6, 6-1), followed by the Patriots winning the final two (10-2, 11-5).
In the first game, OCU rallied for four runs in the bottom to take the win.
Lane Hutchinson belted a homer for the Patriots with doubles from Austin Ochoa, Ethan Bedgood and Adrian Minjares.
Bedgood added a single for two hits. Carson Cox, Tommy van de Sanden and Riley Lambert. RBIs were Minjares (2), Hutchinson (1), Bedgood (1) and Lambert (1).
The Eagles won the second game, 6-1.
The Patriots had six singles — Ochoa (2), Cox (1), Jordan Gochenour (1), Hutchinson (1) and van de Sanden (1). Carson had the RBI.
In Game 3, UT Tyler got into the win column with a 10-2 win after breaking out to an early 8-0 lead.
Bedgood had three hits and van de Sanden belted a home run to lead the Patriots. Ochoa also had a homer.
Doubles were from Cox, Gochenour, Bedgood and Minjares.
Adding two hits apiece for the Tyler squad were Cox, van de Sanden and Gochenour. Hitting singles were Dylan Blomquist and Edward Ortiz.
RBIs were from van de Sanden (4), Cox (2), Ochua (1), Bedgood (1) and Ortiz (1).
Pitching were Brayden Freeman (W, 1-0; 4 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 2 earned, 4 walks, 5 strikeouts), Hayden Collins (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout) and Logan Henderson (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts).
On Monday, the Patriots won 11-5, taking another 8-0 early lead.
Gochenour had four hits and three RBIs.
Hutchinson, Ochoa, Bedgood and Kaston Mason all hit home runs with a double by Cox.
Minjares and Mason had two hits each.
Other RBIs were from Ochua (2), Mason (2), Hutchinson (1) and Bedgood (1).
Pitching for the Patriots were Nolan Cox (W, 1-0; 5 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts), Julio Garcia (1 inning, 2 hits, 4 runs, 4 earned, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts), Cade Maclin (1 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts) and Garrett Arredondo (2 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts).
The Patriots' home opening series is Feb. 10 (7 p.m. Friday), Feb. 11 (3 and 6 p.m.) and Feb. 12 (1 p.m.) against St. Mary's on Irwin Field at UT Tyler Ballpark.