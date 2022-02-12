Snowflakes and baseball don’t usually mix well.
The inclement weather in the Tyler area on Saturday forced changes to the UT Tyler and Texas A&M International baseball series. The Patriots won on Friday night 11-1 in eight innings.
The Patriots and Dustdevils will play a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday at 1 and 3 p.m. and a single game on Monday at 1 p.m.
On Friday, UT Tyler banged out 10 hits and Patriots pitcher limited the Dustdevils to four hits at Irwin Field.
Both teams are 3-2 overall and 3-2 in Lone Star Conference play.
Dylan Blomquist (1-0) got the start on the mound for the Patriots, going 5.2 innings while allowing four hits and one run while striking out three and walking one. Easton Malin finished up, hurling 2.1 innings. He did not allow a hit or a run while striking out four and not issuing a walk.
Kyle McShaffry and Ethan Bedgood blasted solo home runs with Tommy van de Sanden belting double.
Cade Watson and van de Sanden each had two hits with other hits from Tanner Roach, Lukas Polanco, Riley Lambert and Carson.
Joining McShaffry and Bedgood with RBIs were van de Sanden (2), Polanco (2), Roach (1), Kyle Hawkins (1), Lambert (1) and Cox (1).
Scoring runs were van de Sanden (2), Watson (2), Roach (1), McShaffry (1), Bedgood (1), Polanco (1), Jordan Gochenour (1), Lambert (1) and Cox (1).
Matt Kissamis had double and drove in Leeandro Alfonzo, who had singled. Daniel Hernandez and Brock Hargens had hits for the Dustdevils.
