After dropping the first game of the Lone Star Conference baseball series on Friday, the UT Tyler Patriots rallied to win three straight games against Arkansas-Fort Smith over the weekend in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
The Lions won Game 1, 9-7, but the Patriots swept the doubleheader on Saturday (13-4, 9-3) and claimed the Sunday finale, 10-4.
UT Tyler, 21-15 overall and in the LSC, return home for a weekend series with Oklahoma Christian at Irwin Field. Games are scheduled for Thursday (7 p.m.), Friday (3 and 6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.). Friday is UT Health East Texas Day and Saturday in Military Appreciation Day.
UAFS is 13-23 overall and in the LSC.
SUNDAY
After falling behind 4-0 in the second inning, the Patriots rallied for 10 straight runs for the victory.
Dylan Blomquist led UT Tyler with four hits and three RBIs.
After single runs in both the third and fourth innings, the Patriots put a five-spot up in the fifth inning, sparked by a two-run homer by Carson Cox.
Three pitchers pitched for the Patriots — Nick Niebur (W, 2-3, 5 innings, 8 hits, 4 runs, 3 walks, 6 strikeouts), Nick Oslovar (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout) and A.J. Irvin (1 inning, 0 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 1 strikeout).
Kyle McShaffry added three hits with Jordan Gochenour (double, single) and Tanner Roach added two hits each. Other hits were by Alex Bruce, Ethan Bedgood and Lukas Polanco.
Other RBIs were from Polanco (2) and McShaffry (1). Scoring runs were Gochenour (2), Cox (2), Roach (2), Tommy van de Sanden (1), Bedgood (1), Polanco (1) and Blomquist (1).
SATURDAY
In the first game the Patriots rallied from a 4-2 deficit by scoring 11 straight runs in the 13-4 victory.
McShaffry had four hits and three RBIs.
Blomquist had a triple with doubles from van de Sanden, McShaffry and Bedgood.
Van de Sanden, Blomquist and Polanco had two hits each. Other hits were from Hayden Clearman and Gochenour.
Clearman had three RBIs with Bedgood, Polanco and Blomquist knocking in two apiece. Roach added an RBI.
Scoring runs were Gochenour (3), Clearman (2), van de Sanden (2), McShaffry (2), Bedgood (1), Polanco (1), Blomquist (1) and Roach (1).
Hayden Collins (4-1) got the win in relief, coming in in the third inning (4 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts).
In the second game, the Patriots scored the first five runs en route to the 9-3 win.
Nolan Cox (3-0) got the win, going five innings while giving up four hits and three runs (2 earned) with four walks and three strikeouts.
Gochenour belted a solo home run and Clearman had a triple and two other hits with three RBIs.
Van de Sanden, McShaffry, Bedgood, Polanco, Carson Cox and Roach added hits. Other RBIs were from van de Sanden, McShaffry, Bedgood and Gochenour.
Scoring runs were Clearman (2), Carson Cox (2), Roach (2), Gochenour (1), Polanco (1) and Cade Watson (1).