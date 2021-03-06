Kyle McShaffry and Cade Watson had back-to-back RBI singles in the eighth inning as No. 11 UT Tyler rallied by No. 17 West Texas A&M, 3-2, on a cold, rainy Friday night at Irwin Field.
It was the seventh straight win for the Patriots, who are 8-2 overall as well as in Lone Star Conference play. The Buffaloes fall to 10-3 overall and 7-2 in league play.
The series continues on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.).
West Texas A&M scored single runs in the first and second innings on Reese Patterson's groundout that scored Cade Engle and Engle's RBI single that scored Eric Ortiz, who had three hits — single, double and triple.
The Patriot pitching staff then shut down the Buffaloes for the remainder of the game. Starter Austin Schneider threw six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while walking six and striking out five.
A.J. Irvin came into the game and got the win by going two innings while allowing one hit and striking out three. Matthew McMillan pitched the ninth to record his third save. The sophomore from Pflugerville allowed one hit and struck out two.
UT Tyler pulled within 2-1 in the fourth when Jordan Gochenour scored on Watson's grounder to shortstop.
That was all the scoring until the eighth when Riley Jepson led off with a double and eventually scored to tie the game at 2-2 on McShaffry's single to center.
Watson followed with a single to plate Alex Bruce for the 3-2 lead.
Edward Oritz and Riley Lambert added hits for the Patriots. Adding hits for the Buffaloes were Keone Givens and Kason Haggar (2 singles).
Mathieu Gauthier (3-2) took the loss, going seven innings while allowing four hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out five and walked six.