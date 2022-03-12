The fourth game of the four-game baseball series between UT Tyler and Eastern New Mexico is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Irwin Field.
The Greyhounds have won the first three games in the series — 11-6 on Friday and a doubleheader on Saturday (5-3, 5-1).
The Patriots are 10-13 on the season and 10-13 in the Lone Star Conference. ENM is 8-11 and 7-10.
In Game 1, the Greyhounds scored three runs in the first en route to the win.
Damian Acosta (2-2) threw five innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out four and walking one. Palestine product William McBride got his first save, going two innings while allowing two hits.
Camden Matthews and Sammy Williamson had doubles for ENM with Cooper Hamilton and Nick Schifftner driving in two runs each.
Kyle McShaffry had three hits for the Patriots with one each from Jordan Gochenour, Ethan Bedgood and Hayden Clearman. Tommy van de Sanden had an RBI with McShaffry (2) and van de Sanden (1) scoring runs.
In the second game, the Greyhounds scored five quick runs and Ruger Bravo (2-3) kept the Patriots in check by allowing one run on seven hits. He struck out five and walked four.
Nyles Duren hit triple and Braeton Matthews had a double to pace Eastern New Mexico.
Carson Cox had a double for the Patriots with singles from van de Sanden (2), Gochenour (1), Bedgood (1), McShaffry (1) and Cade Watson (1).
