Austin Schneider

UT Tyler senior pitcher Austin Schneider

Austin Schneider racked up 12 strikeouts to claim the win in the series opener, scattering one run on five hits. Kyle McShaffry got the offense rolling with a sixth-inning solo home run, sparking the Patriots to six runs over the final four innings.

In the second game, Johnnie Krawietz registered 10 strikeouts as UT Tyler built a 6-4 lead heading into the final frame, which will continue Saturday at noon. The regularly scheduled third game of the series will begin after a break between the games.

With the win, UT Tyler evens its record at 2-2, while Dustdevils are also 2-2.

