Austin Schneider racked up 12 strikeouts to claim the win in the series opener, scattering one run on five hits. Kyle McShaffry got the offense rolling with a sixth-inning solo home run, sparking the Patriots to six runs over the final four innings.
In the second game, Johnnie Krawietz registered 10 strikeouts as UT Tyler built a 6-4 lead heading into the final frame, which will continue Saturday at noon. The regularly scheduled third game of the series will begin after a break between the games.
With the win, UT Tyler evens its record at 2-2, while Dustdevils are also 2-2.