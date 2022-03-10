Due to the inclement weather forecast in the area, the UT Tyler baseball series schedule against Eastern New Mexico has been adjusted, the school announced on Thursday. All games are scheduled for Irwin Field.
Game one of the series originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday has now been moved up to an 11 a.m. start.
Games two and three as part of a doubleheader on Saturday were originally scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., game one of the doubleheader will now begin at 1:05 p.m. with the second game of the doubleheader to start approximately 35 minutes after game one ends.
Sunday's game will remain as a 1 p.m. start.