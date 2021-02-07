Angelo State captured the third game of the series against UT Tyler at Irwin Field.
The Rams scored a 15-1 win on Sunday to take the opening Lone Star Conference opening series between the league favorites, 2-1
Angelo State benefited by six walks and nine hit by pitches. Jordan Williams led the Rams with a 3-for-5 day at the plate with three RBIs. Thomas Cain was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Jackson Hardy had two hits. Nick Seginowich had a three-run homer and Justin Lee had a double. Tyler Lee graduate Parker Bramlett had an RBI. On Friday, Bramlett had a single and two singles on Saturday.
Garrett Arredondo, freshman from Sugar Land, got his first start of the 2021 season on Sunday afternoon for the Patriots, but lasted just over two innings on the mound as the Rams scored six runs in the top of the third.
UT Tyler scored on a Riley Jepson's two-out single in the bottom half of the inning that scored Riley Lambert, a sophomore from McGregor, from third. Jepson is a senior from Kamloops, British Columbia.
A Patriot bullpen that shutout Angelo State in last night's 2-1 victory for the Patriots couldn't repeat their efficient work and allowed two more runs in the fifth. Angelo State continued to extend the advantage with five runs in the fifth and a pair of runs in the sixth.
Jepson, Jordan Gochenour (Houston sophomore) and Edward Ortiz (Bayamón, Puerto Rico, sophomore) recorded the hits for the Patriots.
UT Tyler will head to Laredo for a three-game set with Texas A&M-International on Feb. 12-14. All three games are set for a 1 p.m. start. ASU has a three-game set with Arkansas-Fort Smith on Feb. 12-14 in San Angelo.