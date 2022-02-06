SAN ANGELO — No. 5 Angelo State picked up the series opening win, a 9-4 victory against UT Tyler, after scoring six runs over the seventh and eighth innings on Saturday.
The Rams scored three runs in three separate innings and that provided all the insurance they needed in the first game of the series.
The five through eight hitters for the Patriots provided all of the run scoring as all four hitters scored a run in that portion of the lineup. Those four hitters combined for six of the Patriots nine hits in the contest.
The run scoring began in the contest in the top of the second inning as Ethan Bedgood hit the first home run of the season for the Patriots. He drove in Jordan Gochenour after he singled to right field and UT Tyler held a quick 2-0 lead.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Rams responded with three quick runs of their own. A walk and a hit by pitch led to runners on first and second, and a double steal moved both of those runners up a base. Koby Kelton drove in one of those runs after reaching on an error.
A double from Kamden Kelton scored another run and gave the Rams runners on second and third with no outs. A groundout plated the third run of the inning, and a double play finished off that half with the score 3-2 in favor of Angelo State.
In the top of the fourth, Lukas Polanco led off the inning with a double down the left field line for UT Tyler and immediately put pressure on the Rams. Gochenour followed with a walk, and Polanco moved to third on a wild pitch. Bedgood came up clutch again, this time reaching on a fielder's choice and pushing Polanco across the plate to even the game.
With the game tied back up, Dylan Blomquist settled back in on the mound, striking out two and allowing just one hit over the next 2 and a third innings. That led to Harrison Lee coming in for the Patriots, who shut down the Rams hitters for the following one and two thirds innings.
The top of the seventh gave the Patriots their fourth and final run of the game, and also the lead. A Cade Watson double put stress on Angelo State quickly, and he was able to score after a Carson Cox single and a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt by Tanner Roach.
After a single and a hit by pitch, the Rams came up with their second double steal of the game and moved the runners to scoring position with one out. After a fielder's choice scored the tying run, the Patriots intentionally walked Aaron Walters to set up the force out at second. Tripp Clark doubled in a full count to make the score 6-4 after seven innings.
After three more runs in the bottom of the eighth from Angelo State, the Patriots offense could not get a rally going in the ninth as they went down by a score of 9-4 in the series opener.
Bedgood and Lukas Polanco led the way for UT Tyler as each of them went 2-for-4 in the game. Bedgood had three RBI's in the contest and both players scored a run. Gochenour and Cade Watson each went 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Dylan Blomquist pitched four and a third innings and gave up two hits, three earned runs, and struck out two. Harrison Lee gave up just one hit over two and a third innings and also allowed three earned runs while striking out two.
The teams play at doubleheader on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m.