After picking up their fifth straight Lone Star Conference series win, the UT Tyler baseball team will play host to Arkansas-Monticello on Tuesday in a non-league matchup at Irwin Field.
The Boll Weevils (10-13) and Patriots (21-8) are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. This will be the second meeting of the two schools this season after UT Tyler won 9-7 on March 23 in Monticello, Arkansas.
On Saturday, No. 25 UT Tyler defeated Arkansas-Fort Smith 13-7 and 19-6 on Saturday to compete Clements Fluids Alumni Weekend.
In the first game, the Patriots scored six runs in the second inning to get things started.
Jordan Gochenour (2-run), Lukas Polanco (solo) and Kyler Bumstead (solo) all belted home runs. Gochenour added a triple. Other extra-base hits were by Riley Jepson (triple) and Tommy Tolve (double).
Polanco also had a single with three RBIs and scored three runs. Jepson added a single and three RBIs. Other hits were by Kyle McShaffry (2), Cade Watson (2) and Hayden Clearman (2).
Adding RBIs were McShaffry (1), Watson (1) and Clearman (1).
Johnnie Krawietz (3-2) got the win in relief, tossing 2.1 innings (0 hits, 0 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts). A.J. Irvin recorded his first save, going 2.2 innings (0 hits, 0 runs, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts).
In the second game, the Patriots fell behind 5-0 before getting the bats going and scored two runs each in the second and third innings with eight runs in the fifth and seven in the sixth.
Ethan Bedgood led the way with seven RBIs, along with three hits (Grand Slam, 2 doubles). Patriots with two hits each were Jepson, Bumstead, McShaffry, Polanco and Clearman. McShaffry and Gochenour each had doubles. Tolve and Edward Ortiz added singles.
Nolan Cox (2-1) got the win on the mound, going six innings while allowing 13 hits and six runs while striking out eight and one walk. Lindale freshman Kameron Wheeler tossed the final inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.