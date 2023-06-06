Bryan Thomson is joining the coaching staff of the UT Tyler women’s soccer program, the school announced on Tuesday morning.
Thompson joins the program after recently serving as the head soccer coach at Prosper High School and will bring extended ties to the DFW metroplex with him to East Texas.
Thompson joins a Patriot women's soccer program that completed 2022 with an overall record of 7-5-5.
"We are extremely excited to have Bryan join our staff," UT Tyler head women's soccer coach Stefani Webb said. "He was a decorated player having played at SMU and with the national team and is even more decorated as a coach. He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and connection at every level of the game. He is extremely hard working, well respected and has a reputation for winning at every level. I am excited to have Bryan join our staff and help us take a huge step forward as a program."
Thompson accrued 10 years of coaching experience at the high school level between his time at Frisco Centennial High School and Prosper High School. In addition to his high school coaching pedigree, Thompson has worked for 10 seasons with FC Dallas, including two seasons in the women's development academy in which he was on staff for two national championship winning teams.
Thompson holds an A-Youth coaching license and coaching instructor license from US Soccer as well as other certifications from US Youth Soccer and United Soccer Coaches.
He attended Newman Smith High School and then played soccer for Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where he was a college All-American. Thompson has international playing experience with appearances with the United States Men's National Youth teams for the U17, U20 and U23 national teams.
Thompson is a resident of McKinney, where he lives with his wife Kimberly and two daughters, Bailey and Katelyn.