Americans on both the singles and doubles sides took home the wins on Sunday at the Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic, an $80,000 Women’s USTA Pro Circuit Event at Tyler Tennis & Swim Club.
Ann Li took home the singles title in her third appearance in Tyler, while the Zamarripa twins, who came in as alternates, went home as doubles champions.
Local Tyler Athletic & Swim Club members lined the courts to start the day as twins Allura and Maribella Zamarripa squared up against Paula Kania-Chodun and Katarzyna Piter.
The California sisters, a clear fan favorite, came out swinging and took an early first-set lead 6-3. With the momentum surging, the University of Texas commits went up 5-1 in the second, but their seasoned opponents played calm, high-percentage tennis to reclaim the set 7-5.
With the momentum back in their court, the Polish team took a swift lead in the tiebreak, eventually reaching double match point at 9-7. Thanks to an unforced error and an aggressive overhead smack from Maribella, the sisters evened the score and claimed the following two points to clinch the title.
Reflecting on their highest accomplishment to date, the twins shared, “I think we fought hard and kept our energy up,” said Maribella, “and ultimately that’s what pushed us through the finish line.”
Allura agreed, adding, “I think we did a good job maintaining a high first serve percentage and making sure to close, especially in the beginning of the first set.”
Following the Doubles championship, No. 7 seed Ann Li settled into a slugfest with No. 8 seed Marta Kostyuk. Li closed out the first set by a hair, winning 7-5. The second set saw a shift, as Kostyuk, who recently lost in the U.S. Open third round to eventual champion Naomi Osaka, spared only one game to force a deciding third set.
The final set began evenly matched, with Li finally etching out a lead 4-3. The rest was history, as Li ran down ball after ball, each time coming up with an answer as aggressive as the offensive shot from across the net. After fighting off a break point, Li managed to serve the match to a 6-3 victory as Kostyuk’s return fell to the bottom of the net.
Li’s win will bump her into the Top 100. She will compete next at the W100 in Charleston, South Carolina.
---
Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic
A USTA Pro Circuit Event
Sunday's Results
Tyler Athletic and Swim Club Tyler, Texas
Purse: $80,000 Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles Main Draw – Finals
(7) Ann Li (USA) def. (8) Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.
Doubles Main Draw – Finals
Allura Zamarripa (USA)-Maribella Zamarripa (USA) def. Paula Kania-Chodun (Poland)-Katarzyna Piter (Poland) 6-3, 5-7, 11-9.