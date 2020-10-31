Catherine “CiCi” Bellis and Clara Tauson withdrew from their singles and doubles semifinal matches, respectively, citing injuries, advancing No. 8 seed Marta Kostyuk and the Zamarripa twins to the finals by default in the Fourth Annual Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic, a USTA Pro Circuit Event, on Saturday at Tyler Athletic & Swim Club.
With an open Center Court and live streaming capabilities ready, tournament director Rob Lowe hosted an exhibition match for “hits and giggles” against the Zamarripa twins with partner Chloe Henderson, who had competed in the qualifying matches earlier this week. Tyler Athletic & Swim Club members watched on as jokes and the occasional winner flew back and forth across the net.
In the afternoon, No. 7 seed Ann Li and world No. 114 Greet Minnen took the court for their semifinal match and their first professional meeting. The match was close and evenly matched. It took only a few stray balls from Minnen for Li to pounce and claim the first set. The second set followed a similar pattern as Li capitalized on Minnen’s rare unforced errors to advance to the finals without losing a set.
Following Li’s victory, No. 4 seeds Paula Kania-Chodun and Katarzyna Piter squared up against seasoned players Kateryna Bondarenko and Olga Govortsova who have held career-high doubles rankings of Nos. 9 and 24, respectively. Despite the Polish pairings’ initial lead, Bondarenko and Govortsova closed the first set 6-4. Kania-Chodun and Piter responded by sweeping the second 6- 2, letting out plenty of cheers and yells along the way. Their high energy continued into the tiebreaker as they took a quick 5-1 lead, eventually cementing their spot in the finals 10-6.
Sunday’s matches are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. with the doubles finals, followed by the singles championship.
Bellatorum Resources Pro Classic
USTA Pro Circuit Event
Saturday’s Results
Tyler Athletic and Swim Club, Tyler
Purse: $80,000 Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles Main Draw: Semifinals
(8) Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine) def. Catherine Bellis (USA) via walkover; (7) Ann Li (USA) def. Greet Minnen (Belgium) 7-5, 7-5.
Doubles Main Draw: Semifinals
Allura Zamarripa (USA)-Maribella Zamarripa (USA) def. Marta Kostyuk (Ukraine)-Clara Tauson (Denmark) via walkover
Paula Kania-Chodun (Poland)-Katarzyna Piter (Poland) def. Kateryna Bondarenko (Ukraine)-Olga Govortsova (Belarus) 4-6, 6-2, 10-6.
Sunday’s Schedule
Center Court: starting at 10:30 a.m.
Doubles Finals: (4) Paula Kania-Chodun-Katarzyna Piter vs. Allura Zamarripa-Maribella Zamarripa
Singles Finals: (7) Ann Li vs. (8) Marta Kostyuk