ROCKVILLE, Md. — The second round of stroke-play qualifying for the U.S. Women’s Amateur has been postponed until Wednesday, because of Hurricane Isaias.
USGA officials made the announcement as the hurricane was expected to dump up to 4 inches of rain overnight in the Washington, D.C. metro area.
The championship is being contested at Woodmont Country Club.
The first 18 of the 36 stroke-play qualifying holes was on Monday. The second 18 was slated for Tuesday and will now take place a day later.
Rachel Kuehn and Riley Smyth share the lead after a pair of 4-under 68s.
The top 64 players will advance to the match-play portion.