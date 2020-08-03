ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two North Carolina golfers — Rachel Kuehn and Riley Smyth — carded 4-under 68s to lead U.S. Women’s Amateur first-round qualifying that was suspended Monday at Woodmont Country Club.
First-round play was suspended due to darkness at 8:20 p.m. (Eastern). Round 2 was postponed to Wednesday.
Kuehn is from Asheville and just completed her freshman year at Wake Forest University, while Smyth is from Cary and just completed her sophomore year at the University of Virginia.
Three golfers are tied for third at 3-under 69 — Paraguay’s Maria Fernanda Escauriza (just completed her senior year at San Diego State); Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tennessee; and Megan Schofill of Monticello, Florida. Heck just graduated from St. Agnes Academy and is scheduled to attend Stanford University, while Schofill just finished her freshman year at Auburn University.