Longview's Rhett Sellers, who just completed his freshman year at Rutgers, was tied for 146th when the second round of the 121st U.S. Amateur Golf Championship was suspended by darkness on Tuesday.
Sellers, who carded a 7-over 77 on the Oakmont Country Club course on Monday in Oakmont, Pennsylvania was even through his second round on the Longue Vue Club, in nearby Verona, Pennsylvania.
The second round was delayed by more than four hours by storms.
The morning starters were able to complete their 36 holes. However, the 156 afternoon starters will have to complete Round 2 on Wednesday, starting at 6:30 a.m. CDT, after which the 64-player bracket for match play will be decided. The Round of 64 will begin after a playoff, if necessary, to decide the final spots in the bracket.
Crockett's William Holcomb V, who made the semifinals in 2019, is tied for 53rd at 2-over 142 (68-74).
Brad Reeves, of Woodbridge, California, completed 36 holes at 5-under-par 135 on Tuesday, tacking an even-par 70 at Oakmont course onto the 5-under 65 he shot on Monday at Longue Vue to hold the lead among those who finished. Cole Sherwood, of Austin, who recorded the only under-par round on Oakmont on Monday, a 1-under 69, added a 68 at Longue Vue and stood second among those who completed play at 3-under 137.
Cooper Schultz, of Wichita, Kansas, and Hugo Townsend, of Sweden, were next at 2-under 138, while Trent Phillips, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, and Devon Bling, of Ridgecrest, California, the runner-up to Viktor Hovland in the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, were the only other players who finished on Tuesday to post under-par scores, at 1-under 139. Donald Kay, of San Diego, improved by 10 strokes on Tuesday at Longue Vue (75-65) and was one of three players at even-par 140.
Among the afternoon starters whose rounds were halted by darkness at 8 p.m. (with players allowed to finish the hole they were currently playing), Mark Goetz, of nearby Greensburg, Pennsylvania, led the way at 9-under. Goetz was 3-under for the day through 12 holes at Oakmont (he started on No. 10) without a bogey on his card.
Jacob Bridgeman (Inman, South Carolina), whose 7-under 63 at Longue Vue on Monday tied the course record and gave him the Day 1 lead, was at that same figure through seven holes at Oakmont. Brian Ma, of Milpitas, California, was also at 7 under, having played his first four holes at Oakmont in 2-under before play was halted. Houston's Travis Vick, whose eagle on the par-5 12th at Oakmont on Tuesday helped him get to 3 under through eight holes and 6 under total, was joined at that mark by Lakewood, Washington's Joe Highsmith, of NCAA champion Pepperdine, who was even for the day at Oakmont through 10 holes after a 64 at Longue Vue on Monday.