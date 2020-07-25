As The Cascades Golf & Country Club prepares to host the 50th edition of the Texas State Open, much has been written about the famous former winners like Lee Trevino, Ben Crenshaw and Jackie Burke, just to name a few. But what about those not so famous — winners like the colorful Frank Conner of San Antonio or the underrated Terry Snodgrass of Arlington, who won twice?
Conner has some notoriety for being one of only three men to ever play in the U.S. Open of both golf and tennis while Snodgrass won in virtual anonymity his entire career, beginning with a state high school championship that he followed up with a state amateur title, a Southwest Conference individual medalist to those two Texas State Opens, the first in 1981 at Horseshoe Bay and the second in 1985 at Bear Creek on the property of DFW Airport.
Conner won his state open in 1983 at the Hill Country resort Tapatio Springs near San Antonio.
“What I remember about that state open was telling my caddie during that final round that a guy can’t one-putt every green if he doesn’t one-putt the first 12 holes,” Conner said recently.
That Conner was a great putter is never disputed. Nor is his story telling ability.
“You know, my putter won the Masters one year,” Conner said. “But unfortunately I wasn’t holding onto it.”
The backstory he reveals started the month or so before at a tour stop when the late Seve Ballesteros was admiring a Ping Anser (Scottsdale model) putter of Conner’s on the practice green. The talented Spaniard made several putts and Conner said to take the putter because he had another one just like it in his locker.
“He wanted to pay me for it but I told him to just take it and use it. So he does and then goes and wins the Masters with it,” Conner said.
Although he never won on the PGA Tour, Conner once lost a playoff to Tom Watson at the Heritage Classic at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island. One funny sidelight of that event is a classic live microphone moment from television.
“I remember watching the replay of that Sunday telecast with Watson’s caddie, the late Bruce Edwards, and on one of the par 3s coming in, Frank tells the ball to get up, get down and stay out of that bush,” Lamar Haynes of Dallas said. “It was hilarious.”
Conner said he remembers the shot, on the 14th hole at Harbour Town that has a lake in front of the green.
“I didn’t quit talking to that ball until it stopped and then I wasn’t sure if it was in the bush. I do remember Watson hit his ball in the water but got up and down for a bogey.”
Conner was a standout tennis player at Trinity University in San Antonio when he played in the US Open of tennis. The other two men to play in both the tennis and golf US Opens were Ellsworth Vines of California and Pete Bostwick Jr. of New York. Vines won two US Opens in tennis in 1930 and 1931 while Bostwick was a three-time national squash champion in addition to his skills in tennis and golf. Bostwick was the son of the treasurer of the Standard Oil Company and quite the sportsman, excelling also in ice hockey.
Retaining a keen sense of humor, Conner is quick witted. While he was a guest on a radio show recently, he commented to Rick Maxey, who was calling into the show from the 83rd Meadowbrook Invitational in Kilgore.
“Rick, I guess you’ve played in all of them,” Conner said.
There was silence for a moment and then laughter all around. Maxey, a member of The Cascades, is in the field this week in perhaps his final state open.
Snodgrass has history with The Cascades dating back to 1978, the year he won the individual title of the old Southwest Conference. The precursor of The Cascades, Briarwood Country Club, hosted the SWC tournament for four years, 1978-1981. The course was redesigned in 2000 and renamed The Cascades to create a new identity because of the extensive real estate development that followed.
Playing for the University of Houston when the Cougars were still on top of the mountain in college golf, Snodgrass was on three conference winning teams from 1978 through 1980. Perhaps the most memorable of those tournaments was in 1979 when SMU’s Payne Stewart beat UH’s Fred Couples in a playoff for the individual medal. On hand to witness that match was the voice of golf for CBS, Jim Nantz, then the Cougars’ golf team manager.
One of Snodgrass’ teammates during that run at Briarwood was Blaine McCallister who won a Texas State Open at The Woodlands, north of Houston in 1986. McCallister also won two straight Briarwood Invitationals the first weekend in August in 1976-77.
Snodgrass also won the Texas State Amateur in 1977 at Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville. The year before that, as a senior at Arlington Lamar High School, he was medalist at the state high school tournament at Morris Williams Golf Club in Austin.
“Terry, in my opinion, deserves to be in the Texas Golf Hall of Fame,” former touring pro Rives McBee said. “He has won everything from high school on up and just a wonderful person.”
Snodgrass and Conner will not be playing this year in the 50th Texas State Open. For Snodgrass, to not play was a tough decision because he estimates he has played in 35 of the tournaments since first winning in 1981. Former champions are exempt from qualifying but Snodgrass decided to pass this year due to the length of The Cascades course.
“I really wanted to play this year because it’s the 50th tournament and I like The Cascades,” Snodgrass said. “But recently I played with Mikel Martinson who won at The Cascades in 2009 and he was out hitting me by 50 yards off the tee. I was hitting a hybrid into a par 4 and he was hitting 9-iron or wedge.”
Conner and Snodgrass continue their love affairs with golf, playing as often as possible. Conner played in a recent charity tournament in Michigan while Snodgrass resiliently works on his game and plans to play in the Texas Senior State Open this fall near Houston and does not rule out another state open in the future.
“I’m still playing pretty well,” Snodgrass said.
Thus illustrating the appeal of golf — hope springs eternal.