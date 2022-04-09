All-Star games provide a unique opportunity to team up with different players and also go against someone you may have never played against before.
For players in the Azalea All-Star Classic boys basketball game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium, that’s the case for multiple players.
Representing the Boys East Team are Cameron Murphy (Chapel Hill), Cayden Tomlin (Tyler HEAT), Dekevion Montgomery (Daingerfield), Jake Carlile (Tyler HEAT), Leroy Sparrow (King’s Academy), Seth Pickerill (King’s Academy), Sid Cleofe (Bishop Gorman), Vitorian High (Jacksonville), Walter Smith (Lindale) and William Chetlin (Chapel Hill). Coaches are Akimba Johnson and DeAundre Hill of Chapel Hill.
Representing the Boys West Team are Brayden Cox (Tyler HEAT), Bryson Hill (Tyler), Dreyon Barrett (Palestine), Elijaih Cook (Palestine), JT Rucker (Grand Saline), Kase Johnston (LaPoynor), Kyron Key (Tyler), Malik English (Brownsboro), Riley Pierce (Edgewood) and Vontrell Williams (Kaufman). Coaches are Jim Reid and Mark Driskell of LaPoynor.
Several players on the West Team said they are looking forward to going up against High. The Bossier Parish Community College signee said he’s looking to have a big game.
“I’m going to go for 40,” High said.
The Tyler HEAT players on opposite teams are looking forward to facing off.
“There’s always been trash talk between us, but it’s just one on one every time,” Cox said. “Now, people can actually watch us play against each other, so it’s a little different. I’m just looking to have fun, whether that means I have zero points or 30 points.”
“There will definitely be a little talking,” Carlile said. “It will be fun.”
Lindale’s Smith said he is looking forward to teaming up with Carlile.
“During spring and summer league that we hosted at Lindale, we would always play Tyler HEAT, and he would just give us buckets every game,” Smith said. “I’m glad he’s on my side now.”
Tyler High’s Hill and Key are looking forward to one more game together.
“I’m pretty excited,” Key said. “It’s amazing to get to play with Bryson one more time.”
“It’s truly an honor,” Hill said. “I’m blessed to be out here playing with my teammate Kyron Key and just be out here and show off my talent and skills.”
Reid’s LaPoynor team went to the state tournament this season in his first season at the school.
“It’s very humbling,” Reid said. “There’s so many deserving coaches in the area. To be selected to coach in this game is just incredible. I give all the credit to the kiddos that we were fortunate to coach this year. They got us to that level.”
Johnston will play for his coach one more time.
“It feels amazing to be able to play one more game with my coach and my assistant coach,” Johnston said. “It makes it 10 times better.”
Johnston said he’s looking forward to having at least two dunks and even shoot a shot from half court in the game.
Chapel Hill head coach Johnson said coaching in this game has been a longtime dream of his.
“I’ve been coming to this game since I was in high school,” Johnson said. “It’s just an honor to be here as a coach and to be able to be around some of East Texas’ best players. I’m blessed.”
All proceeds from the All-Star game are donated to the Bethesda Clinic.
The game will be streamed on the Northeast Texas Sport Network at netsn.live.