CROWELL — Zak Hatcher rushed for three touchdowns, Tre Venters added one rushing TD and one passing score and the Union Hill Bulldogs rolled to a 48-0 win over Cowell in a non-district six-man football game.
Jonas Parish passed for one TD, and Lawton Flinn and Randy Griffith hauled in touchdown passes for the Bulldogs.
Christian Aguillon and Hatcher intercepted passes, and Aguillon was 6-for-6 on extra points to go along with two onside kicks recovered.
Union Hill (2-0) is scheduled to host Tyler King's Academy (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Billy Bass Stadium in Bettie.