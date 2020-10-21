WHITEHOUSE — District 9-5A Division II action will begin on Friday with everybody starting over with a blank slate.
But there are three teams that went undefeated in the non-district portion of the schedule.
One of those teams is the Whitehouse Wildcats.
Whitehouse had wins over Forney (31-15), Royse City (22-20) and Corsicana (33-14) before the bye week.
“I’m more excited for the kids that you go through three months of workouts and everything maybe getting postponed, and they put in all of that hard work to have some success early on is exciting for everybody,” Whitehouse head coach Marcus Gold said. “When you’re winning some games, you kind of don’t want to have a bye week, because you want to keep it rolling.”
The Wildcats (3-0) will now turn their attention to Nacogdoches for a 7:30 p.m. game Friday at Dragon Stadium.
The last three meetings between the two programs have all come down to the final quarter.
Last year, Whitehouse had a 51-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt in the fourth quarter to take a 19-14 win.
In 2018, Whitehouse trailed 31-13 in the fourth quarter and scored 22 points in the final nine minutes to take a 35-31 victory in Nacogdoches.
In 2017, Whitehouse took a 14-11 victory.
“It’s been wild,” Gold said. “A win down there to open district would be huge for us. It’s great to have success in non-district, but it’s district now and everybody is 0-0. These are the most important games.”
The Wildcats have a veteran offensive line, led by seniors Garrett Feiden, Lance Deal, Liam Huynh and David White. And the leading receiver (Trevor Theiring) and leading rusher (Matthew Gooden) are also seniors, but the Wildcats have also had to rely on a lot of youth on the offensive side of the football.
Sophomore Joey Conflitti is the quarterback, and he is 62 of 85 for 532 yards with eight touchdowns and an interception.
“The one thing I talked to him early on about was his body language,” Gold said. “As a quarterback, no matter what grade level you are and no matter if you’re a captain of the team, everybody is looking at you every single play, when you do good or when you do bad. He’s done a great job of being positive throughout the game, and our offensive line is doing a good job of protecting him and keeping him comfortable in the pocket.”
Three of the Wildcats’ ball carriers this season have been sophomores, and outside of Theiring, the other two 100-yard receivers for the Wildcats are also on sophomores.
“We have to continue to have great execution and route running,” Theiring said. “We’re not the biggest or the strongest, but when we execute the plays, we get it done.”
On defense, 130 of the Wildcats’ 132 tackles have come from juniors or seniors. Of the seven leading tacklers, five are seniors, led by Braiden Miller with 29 tackles and seven tackles for loss.
“We have to keep our technique right and make sure we are always in the right spot and just outsmarting the other team,” Miller said. “Teams are always going to be more athletic, but we have always come to the fact that we can outplay other teams even if they have those star players. We have to continue to keep the intensity on the field, but also play smart.”
Following Friday’s road contest, Whitehouse will return home on Oct. 30 to host Mount Pleasant.
AROUND THE DISTRICT
Texas High (3-0): Has wins over Tyler High (41-21), Denison (24-3) and Forney (49-10).
Pine Tree (2-0-1): Has wins over Princeton (55-30) and Crandall (63-28) and a tie with Kennedale (10-10).
Mount Pleasant (2-1): Has wins over Wylie East (49-6) and Sherman (24-7) and a loss to Greenville (34-14).
Marshall (2-1): Has wins over New Caney (34-26) and McKinney North (48-22) and a loss to Longview (53-21).
Nacogdoches (1-1): Has a win over Fort Worth Boswell (26-21) and a loss to Bryan Rudder (48-21).
Hallsville (0-2): Has losses to Cleburne (42-26) and Frisco Memorial (34-24).
Jacksonville (0-3): Has losses to Crandall (38-25), Cleburne (59-8) and Nederland (42-20).
