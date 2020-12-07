Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's final high school rankings, distributed by The Associated Press.
FINAL CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (10-0) Idle, 1
2. Duncanville (6-1) Idle, 2
3. Austin Westlake (8-0) Idle, 3
4. Allen (8-0) W: Denton Braswell, 59-35, 4
5. Lake Travis (6-0) Idle, 5
6. Katy Tompkins (8-0) Idle, 6
7. Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) Idle, 7
8. Cedar Hill (7-1) W: Waco Midway, 58-7, 8
9. Katy (8-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 48-12, 9
10. Cy-Fair (9-1) Idle, 10
11. DeSoto (7-1) W: Waco, 62-6, 11
12. Lewisville Marcus (9-0) W: Plano East, 66-21, 12
13. Denton Guyer (7-2) Idle, 13
14. Arlington Martin (8-1) Idle, 14
15. Spring (7-0) W: Aldine Nimitz, 38-7 15
16. Pearland Dawson (9-0) Idle, 16
17. Spring Westfield (6-1) W: Aldine, 54-0, 17
18. Rockwall (9-1) W: North Mesquite, 63-14, 18
19. Southlake Carroll (7-1) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 45-21, 19
20. Humble Atascocita (5-2) W: Beaumont West Brook, 47-46 (OT), 20
21. Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) Idle, 21
22. Tomball Memorial (9-0) Idle, 23
23. Euless Trinity (7-1) W: Fort Worth Paschal, 49-7, 24
24. Round Rock (7-2) W: Round Rock Westwood, 70-41, 25
25. San Antonio Brennan (8-1) Idle, NR
___
FINAL CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank
1. Denton Ryan (9-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 35-21, 1
2. Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Wylie East, 51-0, 2
3. Lancaster (9-0) W: Dallas White, 55-3, 3
4. Cedar Park (8-0) W: Manor, 59-18, 4
5. Manvel (6-1) W: Rosenberg Terry, 38-20, 5
6. Lubbock Coronado (10-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 35-33, 6
7. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (9-0) W: CC Ray, 62-0, 7
8. Longview (7-2) W: Tyler, 58-14, 8
9. Magnolia (9-1) W: New Caney, 35-14, NR
10. Colleyville Heritage (6-0) W: Mansfield Legacy, 31-2, 10
___
FINAL CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank
1. Ennis (8-0) W: Greenville, 56-3, 1
2. Aledo (7-1) W: Burleson, 56-24, 2
3. Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) W: Houston Madison, 61-0, 3
4. Huntsville (9-0) W: Fulshear, 42-6, 4
5. Texarkana Texas (10-0) W: Whitehouse, 51-21, 5
6. Lubbock Cooper (8-1) W: Wichita Falls, 35-0, 6
7. Liberty Hill (8-0) Idle, 7
8. Lucas Lovejoy (10-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 31-17, 8
9. Wichita Falls Rider (7-2) Idle, 9
10. Frisco (6-1) Idle, 10