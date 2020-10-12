VB

Texas Girls Coaches Association

State Volleyball Poll

Oct. 12

Class 2A

1. Iola 20-0

2. Beckville 22-2

3. Crawford 20-3

4. Neches 17-3

5. Thrall 14-3

6. Poolville 18-3

7. Wink 19-4

8. Bremond 17-2

9. D’Hanis 18-2

10. Veribest 14-0

11. Abbott 16-2

12. Freer 12-0

13. Albany 9-1

14. Tom Bean 16-4

15. Blum 20-5

16. Chester 10-1

17. Schulenburg 17-8

18. Plains 13-3

19. Johnson City 15-5

20. Deweyville 10-1

21. Hawkins 11-5

22. Benjamin 14-4

23. Miami 11-2

24. Strawn 11-3

25. Dodd City 11-4

Class 3A

1. Ingram Moore 20-0

2. Lexington 23-1

3. Bushland 22-2

4. Sabine 20-1

5. Scurry-Rosser 18-1

6. Gunter 19-1

7. Hardin 20-2

8. Goliad 18-3

9. Eustace 17-1

10. Boyd 19-3

11. Rains 18-1

12. Prairiland 19-2

13. Troy 18-2

14. Peaster 16-3

15. Maypearl 17-4

16. East Bernard 18-3

17. Lorena 14-3

18. Atlanta 13-1

19. Tatum 18-4

20. Clyde 16-6

21. Grandview 13-6

22. Tuscola Jim Ned 14-3

23. Randolph 13-2

24. New Boston 13-2

25. Harmony 13-3

Class 4A

1. Needville 25-0

2. Lindale 22-0

3. China Spring 21-0

4. Decatur 20-0

5. Bellville 22-2

6. Hereford 18-1

7. Andrews 14-1

8. Farmersville 20-2

9. Graham 20-2

10. Sinton 18-2

11. Wimberley 19-4

12. Monahans 20-6

13. Bullard 16-3

14. Sealy 19-4

15. Gilmer 17-4

16. Krum 20-4

17. Stephenville 21-4

18. Kennedale 15-3

19. Springtown 14-3

20. Benbrook 14-4

21. Celina 13-4

22. Midlothian Heritage 14-8

23. Nevada Community 15-4

24. Clint 9-1

25. LaVernia 17-5

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy 4-0

2. New Braunfels Canyon 9-1

3. Magnolia West11-1

4. Friendswood 9-1

5. McKinney North 10-1

6. Midlothian 9-1

7. Dallas Woodrow Wilson 9-1

8. Austin Ann Richards 8-0

9. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 8-0

10. El Paso Chapin 9-1

11. Brenham 10-1

12. Austin Anderson 7-0

13. Denton 7-1

14. Fulshear 6-1

15. Lancaster 7-1

16. San Antonio Alamo Heights 5-1

17. Mansfield Legacy 7-1

18. Amarillo 8-3

19. Cedar Park 5-3

20. Aledo 9-3

21. Dripping Springs 7-3

22. Greenville 7-2

23. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 6-2

24. Rosenberg Terry 6-1

25. Grapevine 5-1

Class 6A

1. Klein 12-0

2. Pearland Dawson 11-0

3. Saginaw Boswell 9-0

4. Austin Lake Travis 8-0

5. Flower Mound 8-0

6. Katy Seven Lakes 11-0

7. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 6-1

8. San Antonio O’Connor 10-0

9. Fort Worth V.R. Eaton 6-0

10. Garland Sachse 6-0

11. Richardson 10-1

12. Wolfforth Frenship 7-1

13. Prosper 7-1

14. Austin High 8-2

15. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 11-2

16. Mckinney Boyd 8-1

17. Conor Oak Ridge 9-1

18. Pearland 10-1

19. Waxahachie 10-1

20. The Woodlands 7-2

21. San Antonio Reagan 8-1

22. Laredo United 4-0

23. Mansfield 7-1

24. San Antonio Brandeis 8-1

25. El Paso Eastlake 7-1

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recommended for you