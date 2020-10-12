Texas Girls Coaches Association
State Volleyball Poll
Oct. 12
Class 2A
1. Iola 20-0
2. Beckville 22-2
3. Crawford 20-3
4. Neches 17-3
5. Thrall 14-3
6. Poolville 18-3
7. Wink 19-4
8. Bremond 17-2
9. D’Hanis 18-2
10. Veribest 14-0
11. Abbott 16-2
12. Freer 12-0
13. Albany 9-1
14. Tom Bean 16-4
15. Blum 20-5
16. Chester 10-1
17. Schulenburg 17-8
18. Plains 13-3
19. Johnson City 15-5
20. Deweyville 10-1
21. Hawkins 11-5
22. Benjamin 14-4
23. Miami 11-2
24. Strawn 11-3
25. Dodd City 11-4
Class 3A
1. Ingram Moore 20-0
2. Lexington 23-1
3. Bushland 22-2
4. Sabine 20-1
5. Scurry-Rosser 18-1
6. Gunter 19-1
7. Hardin 20-2
8. Goliad 18-3
9. Eustace 17-1
10. Boyd 19-3
11. Rains 18-1
12. Prairiland 19-2
13. Troy 18-2
14. Peaster 16-3
15. Maypearl 17-4
16. East Bernard 18-3
17. Lorena 14-3
18. Atlanta 13-1
19. Tatum 18-4
20. Clyde 16-6
21. Grandview 13-6
22. Tuscola Jim Ned 14-3
23. Randolph 13-2
24. New Boston 13-2
25. Harmony 13-3
Class 4A
1. Needville 25-0
2. Lindale 22-0
3. China Spring 21-0
4. Decatur 20-0
5. Bellville 22-2
6. Hereford 18-1
7. Andrews 14-1
8. Farmersville 20-2
9. Graham 20-2
10. Sinton 18-2
11. Wimberley 19-4
12. Monahans 20-6
13. Bullard 16-3
14. Sealy 19-4
15. Gilmer 17-4
16. Krum 20-4
17. Stephenville 21-4
18. Kennedale 15-3
19. Springtown 14-3
20. Benbrook 14-4
21. Celina 13-4
22. Midlothian Heritage 14-8
23. Nevada Community 15-4
24. Clint 9-1
25. LaVernia 17-5
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 4-0
2. New Braunfels Canyon 9-1
3. Magnolia West11-1
4. Friendswood 9-1
5. McKinney North 10-1
6. Midlothian 9-1
7. Dallas Woodrow Wilson 9-1
8. Austin Ann Richards 8-0
9. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 8-0
10. El Paso Chapin 9-1
11. Brenham 10-1
12. Austin Anderson 7-0
13. Denton 7-1
14. Fulshear 6-1
15. Lancaster 7-1
16. San Antonio Alamo Heights 5-1
17. Mansfield Legacy 7-1
18. Amarillo 8-3
19. Cedar Park 5-3
20. Aledo 9-3
21. Dripping Springs 7-3
22. Greenville 7-2
23. Corpus Christi Veteran’s Memorial 6-2
24. Rosenberg Terry 6-1
25. Grapevine 5-1
Class 6A
1. Klein 12-0
2. Pearland Dawson 11-0
3. Saginaw Boswell 9-0
4. Austin Lake Travis 8-0
5. Flower Mound 8-0
6. Katy Seven Lakes 11-0
7. Trophy Club Byron Nelson 6-1
8. San Antonio O’Connor 10-0
9. Fort Worth V.R. Eaton 6-0
10. Garland Sachse 6-0
11. Richardson 10-1
12. Wolfforth Frenship 7-1
13. Prosper 7-1
14. Austin High 8-2
15. Round Rock Cedar Ridge 11-2
16. Mckinney Boyd 8-1
17. Conor Oak Ridge 9-1
18. Pearland 10-1
19. Waxahachie 10-1
20. The Woodlands 7-2
21. San Antonio Reagan 8-1
22. Laredo United 4-0
23. Mansfield 7-1
24. San Antonio Brandeis 8-1
25. El Paso Eastlake 7-1