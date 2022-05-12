Lindale’s Casey Poe, Bullard’s Garrett Nuckolls, Kilgore’s Matthew Tyeskie and West Rusk’s 4x200-meter relay team captured gold medals at the UIL State Track and Field Championships Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Poe, a sophomore, won the Class 4A boys shot put with a distance of 57-4.75.
"It was an amazing feeling to know that my goal had been reached," Poe said. "All the hard work and dedication me, my coaches and my team had put in this year had finally paid off."
Nuckolls, a junior, won the Class 4A boys high jump with a height of 6-8.
Tyeskie, a junior, won the Class 4A boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.99.
Ty’Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, William Jackson and Andon Mata were on the West Rusk 4x200-meter relay team that took first with a time of 1:27.33. Daingerfield’s team of Nick Brown, Shane Watkins, Jakevian Rodgers and Amarion Simon-Jones was fifth in the race with a time of 1:28.88.
Lindale freshman Colter Maya won silver in the Class 4A boys 400-meter dash with a time of 48.57.
Gladewater’s Kamryn Floyd was second in the Class 3A girls 200-meter dash with a time of 24.85.
Kilgore’s Tyeskie was third in the Class 4A boys 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.43.
Athens’ Micah Swann won a bronze medal in the Class 4A boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:39.33. Chapel Hill’s Emery Crayton was fifth with a time of 9:45.07. Swann was also third in the Class 4A boys 1,600-meter runs with a time of 4:25.07.
Atlanta’s 4x100-meter boys relay team of Isaiah Chandler, Zakyus Jackson, Markeylin Batton and JaBranden Wells won gold in Class 3A with a time of 41.74. West Rusk’s team of Ty’Mitchric Harper, Geremiah Smith, William Jackson and Andon Mata was sixth with a time of 42.40, and Daingerfield’s team of Aeryn Hampton, Jakevian Rodgers, Nick Brown and Amarion Simon-Jones was seventh with a time of 42.74.Brownsboro’s Khyra Garrett was fourth in the Class 4A girls high jump with a height of 5-2.
West Rusk’s Calvin Mason was fourth in the Class 3A boys shot put with a distance of 51-8.75.
West Rusk’s Andon Mata was fourth in the Class 3A boys 200-meter dash with a time of 21.67. White Oak’s Rylan Friddell was fifth with a time of 21.95.
Lindale’s Isaac Pollard was fifth in the Class 4A boys pole vault with a height of 14-0.
Chapel Hill’s Tyra Pierce was sixth in the Class 4A girls discus with a throw of 103-0.
Mineola’s Olivia Hughes was sixth in the Class 3A girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:24.62.
Lindale’s Brett Maya was sixth in the Class 4A boys 200-meter dash with a time of 21.73. Kilgore’s Jermaine Roney was seventh with a time of 22.09.
Chapel Hill’s Kya Cook was seventh in the Class 4A girls 400-meter dash with a time of 59.89.
Lindale’s Baylee Daughtry was seventh in the Class 4A girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.60.
Gilmer’s Will Henderson was second in Class 4A in the boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.48.
Daingerfield’s Ashlyn Bruce was second in the Class 3A girls long jump with a jump of 18-7.25. New Diana freshman Starrmia Dixon was fourth with a distance of 18-2.75, and Malakoff’s Rayona Runnels was sixth with a jump of 17-8.75.
Dixon was also fourth in the Class 3A girls 100-meter dash with a time of 12.11. Daingerfield’s Boyd was sixth with a time of 12.27, and Palestine Westwood’s Jaysa Coney with a time of 12.54.
Bruce also placed sixth in the Class 3A girls triple jump with a distance of 37-4, just behind Harmony’s Jenci Seahorn, who was fifth with a distance of 37-11.
Jefferson’s Keith Smith was second in the Class 3A boys triple jump with a distance of 48-4. Atlanta’s Stacy Darty was fifth with a distance of 45-0.75, and New Diana’s Logan Simmons was eighth with a distance of 43-7.75.
Mabank’s Trista Etheridge was third in the Class 4A girls 800-meter run with a time of 2:17.89.
Mount Vernon’s Caydon Coffman was third in the Class 3A boys long jump with a jump of 22-4.5.
Tatum’s team of Trinity Edwards, Makenzie Greenwood, Kerrigan Biggs and Aaliyah Portley was third in the Class 3A girls 4x400-meter relay with a a time of 3:59.37. Mineola’s team of Kozbie Riley, Olivia Hughes, Carmen Carrasco and Shylah Kratzmeyer was fifth with a time of 4:06.53.
Palestine Westwood’s Josh Davis was fourth in the Class 3A boys high jump with a height of 6-2. Winnsboro’s Hayden Deaton was seventh with a height of 6-2.
Quitman’s Brooklyn Marcee was fourth in the Class 3A girls pole vault with a height of 12-0. White Oak’s Lexi Baker was sixth with a height of 11-0.
White Oak’s Rylan Friddell was fourth in the Class 3A boys 100-meter dash with a time of 10.78. Tatum’s Daymien Smith was fifth with a time of 10.87.
Tatum’s Makensi Greenwood was fourth in the Class 3A girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.47.
Gilmer’s boys 4x200-meter relay team of Rohan Fluellen, Te’Erik Tate, Ladaylon Jackson and Will Henderson was fifth in Class 4A with a time of 1:27.77.
Marcee also took sixth in the Class 3A girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.32.
Daingerfield’s team of Chrishlyn Boyd, Bruce, Amierre Boyd and Sanaa Fields was fourth in the Class 3A girls 4x100-meter relay with a time of 48.37. The team of Ricoya Hayes, Boyd, Bruce and Fields placed fifth in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:43.37.
Jefferson’s Ronald Garrett was fourth in the Class 3A boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.88. Palestine Westwood’s Josh Davis was fifth with a time of 14.93. White Oak’s Dalton Morgan was seventh with a time of 15.08.
Quitman’s team of Cason Johnson, Dalton Crownson, Brandon Jimenez and Jack Tannebaum was fourth in the Class 3A boys 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:23.61. Atlanta’s team of Isaiah Chandler, Matthew Cauley, Eli Rojas and JaBranden Wells was fifth with a time of 3:24.06.
Athens’ Cashis-Lee Brown was fifth in the Class 4A boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:59.98.
Canton’s Hannah Cade was fifth in the Class 4A girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.73.
Ore City’s Jacee Burks was fifth in the Class 3A girls high jump with a height of 5-4.
Eustace’s Cooper Reeve was fifth in the Class 3A boys 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.31.
Mount Vernon’s Gavin Rainey was fifth in the Class 3A boys 800-meter run with a time of 49.97. Eustace’s Jake Haney was ninth with a time of 51.08.
White Oak’s Joseph Tuggle was sixth in the Class 3A boys pole vault with a height of 13-6. Teammate Kirkland Cobb was ninth with a height of 12-0.
Gilmer’s Callie Ward was sixth in the Class 4A girls pole vault with a height of 11-6.
Tatum’s Cullen Fite was seventh in the Class 3A boys discus with a throw of 145-2.
Troup’s Marigold Hunter was eighth in the Class 3A girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:32.74. Winnsboro’s Haleigh Risner was ninth with a time of 12:40.67.
Canton’s Preston Yarber was eighth in the Class 4A boys discus with a throw of 146-6.
Gilmer’s team of Sophie Roach, Kyah Jimmerson, Abbey Bradshaw and Johnae Newsome was eighth in the Class 4A girls 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:05.64.
White Oak’s Emma Nix was ninth in the Class 3A girls discus with a throw of 107-8.
Elysian Fields’ Travis Sims was ninth in the Class 3A boys 1,600-meter run with a time 4:43.15.