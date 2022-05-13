Big Sandy’s Jeremy Dezelle and Calle Minter, Jacksonville’s Aiden Gay and Henderson’s Cason Weatherton all captured silver medals on Friday at the UIL State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Dezelle was second in the Class 2A boys high jump with a height of 6-6. Beckville’s Ryan Harris was sixth with a height of 6-2.
Minter was second in the Class 2A girls pole vault with a height of 11-6.
Gay was second in the Class 5A boys shot put with a distance of 55-6.75. Pine Tree’s Dealyn Evans was eighth with a distance of 52-5.75.
Weatherton was second in the boys wheelchair shot put with a distance of 22-10.75. Canton freshman Jaxson Hubble was third with a distance of 22-6.
Beckville sophomore J’Koby Williams struck double gold on Friday at the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Meet, winning the Class 2A 110 and 300 hurdle events.
Williams closed out his big day by running the third leg on the Bearcats’ 1,600-meter relay team and helping Beckville bring home a third-place finish in that event along with Karter Jones, Aiden Brantley and Ryan Harris.
Williams won the 110 hurdles with a time of 14.41, captured gold in the 300 hurdles at 39.21 and helped Beckville to a 3:22.66 finish in the 1,600 relay.
Alto’s Logan Rogers placed second behind Williams in the 300 hurdles with a time of 39.53.
Longview sent a pair of relay teams and two individuals to the state meet, and DeKalon Taylor medaled for the Lobos with a third place finish in the 5A 100 meters – clocking in at 10.40.
The 800-relay foursome of Jalen Hale, Taylor Tatum, Zakiyre Moon and Taylor finished fifth with a time of 125.71, and the 400 relay squad of Hale, Tatum, Moon and Taylor placed fourth with a 40.98 showing.
Lady Lobo freshman Da’Naucia Johnson finished fifth in the 5A 400 meters with a time of 55.77.
Timpson’s Terry Bussey was second in the Class 2A boys triple jump with a distance of 45-10.75. Bussey placed third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.66. He was also on the 4x100 relay team with Braden Courtney, Dakovian Tutt and Ja’voskieon Howard that was third with a time of 42.14. The 4x200-meter relay team of Bussey, Tutt, Howard and Hunter Tipton placed second with a time of 1:28.88.
Hallsville’s Zachar Florence was third in the Class 5A boys high jump with a height of 6-4.
Beckville’s Amber Harris was third in the Class 2A girls high jump with a height of 5-3. Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson was fourth with a height of 5-2. Carlisle’s Alesha Jackson was fifth with a height of 5-0.
Cross Roads’ Cassity Turner was fourth in the Class 2A girls 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:52.19. Martin’s Mill’s Mattie Burns was ninth with a time of 12:46.18.
Cross Roads’ Cassity Turner was fifth in the Class 2A girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:33.77.
Douglass’ Madyson Freeman was fifth in the Class 2A girls 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.88, and Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson was sixth with a time of 1:01.20.
Cushing’s Jose Garcia was sixth in the Class 2A boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:57.15. Timpson’s Noah Godde was eighth with a time of 10:44.50. Garcia was also fifth in the 800 with a 2:01.47, and he was fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:28.79.
Hawkins’ Haylie Warrick was eighth in the Class 2A girls discus with a throw of 106-3.
Douglass’ Ariana Neal was eighth in the Class 2A girls shot put with a distance of 33-7.25.
Union Grove’s Aubrey Woodard was ninth in the Class 2A boys long jump with a jump of 20-5.75.
Other area finishers:
Avery Perkins, Hallsville, fifth, 5A girls 800 meters (2:12.79
Alesha Jackson, Carlisle, fifth, 2A girls high jump (5-0)
Zoey Messick, Big Sandy, fifth, 2A girls 300 hurdles (47.0). Mount Enterprise’s Dee Davis was seventh with a time of 47.64.
Zoey Messick, Big Sandy, sixth, 2A girls 100 hurdles (15.22)
Tierrani Johnson, Marshall, sixth (5A girls discus (137-4)
John Hester, Hawkins, eighth, 2A boys shot put (47-3.75)
Brody Eaves, Carlisle, eighth, 2A boys 200 meters (22.68)
