The University Interscholastic League announced changes to the basketball and soccer state tournaments.

The basketball state tournament will include state finals only. The state semifinal games will be played at a neutral site between the participating teams similar to football.

Soccer will follow the same format.

The boys basketball regional semifinals will be March 1-2, and the regional finals will be March 4-6.

The state semifinals will be March 8-9. The state finals will be March 12-13 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

For the girls, regional semifinals will be Feb. 22-23; regional finals Feb. 26-27; state semifinals March 1-2; and state finals March 5-6 at the Alamodome.

