East Texans mined some gold and silver during the final day of the UIL State Tennis Tournament on Wednesday in the San Antonio area.
Two singles players captured gold, while two Wills Point doubles teams and a Longview Spring Hill netter claimed silver medals.
Queen City's Clare Wong and Maud's Lando Winter brought home gold medals by winning their singles matches at the Blossum Tennis Center in San Antonio.
The girls doubles team of Sawyer Sewell-Kristyn Dunn of Wills Point, along with teammates Grace Malone and Jacob Daniell in mixed doubles, and fellow East Texan Zach Couch of Spring Hill in boys singles finished runners-up in the 4A Tournament at the Northside Tennis Center in Helotes.
In Class 3A, Wong did not drop a set in three matches en route to the girls singles championship. She defeated Amara Cook of New Waverly, 6-3, 6-0 in the final.
Winter won the Class 2A boys singles crown in straight sets over Ty Williams of Crawford, 6-2, 6-2. He did not drop a set, although the semifinals win over Austin Askins of Miles, Winter won a tiebreaker in the second 7-6 (4). Winter won the first set 6-3.
Spring Hill's Couch fell in straight sets to Justin Koth of Boerne in the Class 4A boys singles championship.
Couch dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Koth in the final.
On Tuesday at the Annmarie Tennis Center in San Antonio, Couch won over Brodie Reed of Lake Belton, 6-1, 6-4, in the quarterfinals, and Damian Rosas of Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, 6-2, 6-3, in the semifinals.
In 4A girls doubles, Swell and Dunn lost to Genevive Lillard and Alondra Rocha of Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway in the championship, 6-1, 6-4.
On Tuesday, Sewell and Dunn scored wins in the quarterfinals (Emilee Elliott-Sarah Cull of Center, 6-4, 6-2) and semifinals (Sophia Norwood-Eleanor Stokes, Boerne, 6-3, 6-4) to reach the finals.
Malone and Daniell fell in the 4A Mixed Doubles to K'Linda Mason and Nicolas Villalovos of Hereford, 6-3, 6-4.
Malone and Daniell won quarterfinals (Bella Rodriguez-Jorge Lopez, Fredericksburg, 6-1, 6-2) and semifinals (Lanna McCarley-Mason Bagwell, Pampa, 6-3, 6-1) matches on Tuesday to reach the championship.
---
UIL State Tennis Tournament
Wednesday's Results
Class 6A Finals
Northside Tennis Center, Helotes
Boys Singles — Kyle Totorica, San Antonio Reagan, def. Ian Uraga, El Paso Coronado, 7-5, 6-4.
Boys Doubles — Aadhi Raja-Aashish Dhanani, Round Rock Westwood, def. Kishan Kersten-Ethan Scribner, Plano West, 6-4, 6-4.
Girls Singles — Kinaa Graham, Round Rock Westwood, def. Chloe Zeng, Austin Westlake, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Doubles — Rosabella Andrade-Brennan Becicka, Southlake Carroll, def. Divya Tulluri-Emma Eads, Cypress Bridgeland, 7-6 (3), 6-2.
Mixed Doubles — Summer Shannon-Dmitri Goubin, Plano West, def. Allison Schwartz-Rohsin Kamath, League City Clear Springs, 6-0, 6-4.
---
Class 5A Finals
Northside Tennis Center, Helotes
Boys Singles — Noey Do, Fort Bend Kempner, def. Alan Gonzalez, Mission Sharyland, 6-2, 6-4.
Boys Doubles — Taylor Vigil-Wade Bryant, Amarillo, def. Ray Saalfield-Carl Newell, Dallas Highland Park, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Girls Singles — Eleanor Archer, Amarillo, def. Axelle Jacquemin, Wichita Falls Rider, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
Girls Doubles — Isabella McElfresh-Eden Rogozinski, Dallas Highland Park, def. Allex Gonzales-Morgan Rose, Amarillo, 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles — Milla Dopson-Sanjheev Rao, Frisco Liberty, def. Hattie Berend-Steven Lee, Wichita Falls, 6-2, 6-1.
---
Class 4A Finals
Northside Tennis Center, Helotes
Boys Singles — Justin Koth, Boerne, def. Zach Couch, Longview Spring Hill, 6-3, 6-4.
Boys Doubles — Drew Gonzales-Tate Murphy, Wimberley, def. Cooper Doss-John Moore, Wimberley, 7-5, 6-1.
Girls Singles — Meghna Arun Kumar, Argyle, def. Stormy Tatum, Gatesville, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls Doubles — Genevive Lillard-Alondra Rocha, Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway, def. Sawyer Sewell/Kristyn Dunn, Wills Point, 6-1, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles — K'Linda Mason-Nicolas Villalovos, Hereford, def. Grace Malone-Jacob Daniell, Wills Point, 6-3, 6-4.
---
Class 3A Finals
Blossom Tennis Center, San Antonio
Boys Singles — Payne Smith, Wall, def. Logan Randall, Idalou, 6-1, 6-0.
Boys Doubles — Bryson Hirt-Jack Duncan, Wall, def. Levi Weertman-Tobi Ellis, Peaster, 6-4, 6-3.
Girls Singles — Clare Wong, Queen City, def. Amara Cook, New Waverly, 6-3, 6-0.
Girls Doubles — Bailey Gilbert-Perla Dunn, Peaster, def. Avery Jameson-Andie McCasland, Wall, 6-1, 6-4.
Mixed Doubles — Ethan Kuykendall-Shayann Darr, Big Lake Reagan County, Emily Menzel-Blane Sadler, Groesbeck, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.
---
Class 2A Finals
Blossom Tennis Center, San Antonio
Boys Singles — Lando Winter, Maud, def. Ty Williams, Crawford, 6-2, 6-2.
Boys Doubles — Jack Gillespie-Robert Aguero, Mason, def. Jay Ahlschwede-Bailan Kerr, Mason, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Girls Singles — Sarah Cotter, Albany, def. Blake Jenkins, Christoval, 6-1, 6-1.
Girls Doubles — Jakelin Zermeno-Reagan Norman, Mason, def. Lucy Rochat-Kinsley Jordan, Mason, 6-2, 6-2.
Mixed Doubles — Kyleigh Ake-Mason Hatfield, Mason, def. Sterling Smith-Tate Spencer, Mason, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.
---
Class 1A Finals
Blossom Tennis Center, San Antonio
Boys Singles — Texas Ranger Schmidt, Barksdale Nueces Canyon, def. Luke Leavelle, Utopia, 6-1, 6-3.
Boys Doubles — Johnathan Monreal-Rowdy Ferguson, Sterling City, def. Ethan Hyde-Hunter Oliver, Rocksprings, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Girls Singles — Emely Fink, Miami, def. Jaden Coston, Slidell, 6-3, 6-2.
Girls Doubles — Kayleigh Griffin-Kennedy Thompson, Knippa, def. Brenlee Fox-Genesis Perez, Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 7-6 (2), 7-5.
Mixed Doubles — Cherish Dunlap-Will Leman, Utopia, def. Melanie Rainey-Tayte Cormier, Mertzon Irion County, 6-1, 7-5.