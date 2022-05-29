The Bullard Lady Panthers (40-3) will take on Sweeny (30-9) in the Class 4A semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday in the UIL Softball State Tournament at Red and Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Sweeny enters the state tournament on a six-game winning streak and swept Columbia 2-1 and 5-0 in the Class 4A Region IV finals.
Bullard rallied from a 5-4 loss to Melissa in Game 1 of the Class 4A Region II finals to win 5-0 and 2-0 to advance to state for the second straight year.
Corie Byrd and Berlynn McLaren leads Sweeny in the pitching circle, while Karli Glaze and Ma’rya Quarles are among the top hitting threats for the Lady Bulldogs.
The other semifinal is Iowa Park (37-3) against Liberty (36-6), which Bullard faced in the 2021 semifinals. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
The 4A championship is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Other East Texas representatives at the state tournament are Chireno, Lovelady and Mount Vernon.
Chireno (17-5) will play Hermleigh (15-6) in the Class 1A semifinals at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Lovelady (34-4-2) will face Stamford (26-4) in the Class 2A semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mount Vernon (30-8-1) will take on Hallettsville (33-3) in the Class 3A semifinals at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
———
UIL Softball State Tournament
May 31-June 4
Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin
Tuesday, May 31
Conference 1A
10 a.m. – Chireno (17-5) vs. Hermleigh (15-6)
1 p.m. – D’Hanis (22-7-1) vs. Dodd City (15-6-1)
Conference 2A
4 p.m. – Crawford (27-2) vs. Weimar (31-6)
7 p.m. – Lovelady (34-4-2) vs. Stamford (26-4)
Wednesday, June 1
Conference 3A
10 a.m. – Hallettsville (33-3) vs. Mount Vernon (30-8-1)
1 p.m. – Franklin (36-4) vs. Coahoma (32-4-1)
Conference 1A
4 p.m. – Final
Conference 2A
7 p.m. – Final
Thursday, June 2
Conference 3A
1 p.m. – Final
Conference 4A
4 p.m. – Bullard (40-3) vs. Sweeny (30-9)
7 p.m. – Iowa Park (37-3) vs. Liberty (36-6)
Friday, June 3
Conference 5A
10 a.m. – Montgomery Lake Creek (38-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (32-9)
1 p.m. – Aledo (33-2) vs. Georgetown (33-3)
Conference 6A
4 p.m. – Northside O’Connor (30-1) vs. El Paso Americas (33-6)
7 p.m. – Deer Park (40-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-6)
Saturday, June 4
Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals
1 p.m. – Conference 4A Final
4 p.m. – Conference 5A Final
7 p.m. – Conference 6A Final