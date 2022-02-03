When the UIL announces its biennial reclassification and realignment, most of the immediate focus centers around football.
But for non-football sports like basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, track and field, golf, tennis and more, especially in Class 5A and below, the realignment ramifications can be large.
“Change is not always bad” was a comment echoed by both Chapel Hill head boys basketball coach Akimba Johnson and Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry.
In Class 4A, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Kilgore, Henderson and Spring Hill have spent the past two years in a district together for various sports.
That will change starting in the 2022-23 school year.
Lindale and Cumberland Academy will be in District 16-4A with Athens, Brownsboro, Canton, Mabank and Van.
“Realignment day is always exciting,” Lindale head boys basketball coach Chris Grotemat said. “Again, there were no shortage of surprises today. Lindale is in a unique location geographically, where you can make a case for three or four different directions. We will get to rekindle some traditional rivalries like Van and we will be in a really good district with really good programs and outstanding coaches.”
Chapel Hill will not only switch districts but will shift regions to Region III and join District 17-4A with Carthage, Center, Gilmer, Henderson, Kilgore and Spring Hill.
“Change isn’t always bad,” Johnson said. “It feels good to get away from Dallas a bit, but we will be in a region with great programs like Hardin-Jefferson, Silsbee and Yates and the Houston area. I feel good about the Bulldogs battling new blood and new competition. It’s a test we are looking forward to.”
Bullard will also be in Region III and will join District 18-4A with Jacksonville, Rusk, Palestine, Lufkin Hudson and Madisonville.
“I am kind of excited for the change,” Murry said. “I think it’s a competitive district. We look forward to that. Change is not always bad. I think it will be fun to have different scenery.”
In Region III softball is Liberty, which Bullard faced in the Class 4A state softball semifinals last season.
For Tyler High and Whitehouse, they are now in District 15-5A with Hallsville, Longview, Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant and Texas High. Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Huntsville went south to District 16-5A with Dayton, Kingwood Park and New Caney Porter.
Soccer districts will be announced at a later date.