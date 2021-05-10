Mia Nixon, a junior at Martin's Mill High School, opened with a 1-over 73 on Monday to take a six-stroke lead in the medalist race of the Class 2A Girls State Golf Tournament at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Kingsland is about an hour northwest of Austin.
The Lady Mustang won the 2019 tournament, while last year's tourney was canceled due to COVID-19.
Nixon, along with her brother Kevin who will compete next week, continue a string of 19 consecutive UIL state golf tournaments in which a Martin's Mill golfer has participated.
Braydee Frederick of Normangee is second (79) with Straford's Payton Berry and Wolfe City's Hannah Nimmo tied for third with 83s.
Normangee leads the 2A tournament with a 374.
Two-time defending 2A state champions Grapeland is ninth with a 450. Team members include Marley Duhon (131), Gracie Conner (106), Tori Woodford (110) and Mary Jane Watson (103).
Frankston's Bandy Bizzell carded a 107.
The second and final round of the tournaments are on Tuesday. The boys competition is scheduled for May 17-18.
CLASS 3A
The Mineola Lady 'Jackets are eighth after the first round at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Mineola carded a 411. Wall leads with a 353. Lady 'Jacket team members include: Valerie Moreland (132), Allie Hooton (115), Savannah Lopez (108), Sunni Ruffin (94) and Ava Johnson (94).
In the medalist race, two East Texans top the field — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill's Katie Hart (74) and Pottsboro's Alli Reily (76).
Mount Vernon's Laney Wright scored a 99.
CLASS 4A
The Bullard Lady Panthers are tied for seventh after the first round on the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. Bullard carded a 368 as did Huffman Hargrave.
Members of the Lady Panthers' team are Amaya Johnson (98), Nastasha Johnson (89), Josie McClure (104), Katie Capps (88) and Adyson Pipkin (93).
Argyle leads with a 315, two strokes ahead of Lampasas.
Bohyun Park of Carrollton Ranchview tops the medalist race with a 4-under 67.
Longview Spring Hill's Faith Chinn carded an 83 and Caddo Mills' Brooke Wooldridge scored an 89.
CLASS 5A
Frisco Lebanon Trail leads the Class 5A event being held at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown. The Lady Trail Blazers carded a 300 and lead Boerne Champion by three.
Sulphur Springs' Mariam Tran is tied for 10th with a 2-over 74.
Hallsville sophomore Kinley Pressel carded a 79.
---
UIL Girls State Golf Tournament
Monday's First Round
Class 1A
Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
Yardage: 5,061; Par: 71
Team — 1, Robert Lee, 424; 2, Veribest, 428; 3, Clyde Eula, 433.
Individuals — 1, Mailey Paige Goodman, Clyde Eula, 85; 2, Cami Davidson, Blackwell, 86; 3, Carmen Garcia, Menard, 94.
---
Class 2A
The Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
Yardage: 5,148; Par: 72
Team — 1, Normangee, 347; 2, Mason, 392; 3, Crawford, 408; 6, Quinlan Boles, 433; 10, Grapeland, 450.
Individuals — 1, Mia Nixon, Martin's Mill, 73; 2, Braydee Frederick, Normangee, 79; 3, (tie) Payton Berry, Stratford, 83; Hannah Nimmo, Wolfe City, 83.
---
Class 3A
ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
Yardage: 5,002; Par: 72
Team — 1, Wall, 353; 2, McGregor, 382; 3, Callisburg, 387; 8, Mineola, 411.
Individuals — 1, Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 74; 2, Alli Reily, Pottsboro, 76; 3, Maggie Parmer, McGregor, 77.
---
Class 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Yardage: 5,393; Par: 71
Team — 1, Argyle, 315; 2, Lampasas, 317; 3, Midlothian Heritage, 319; 7, Bullard, 368.
Individuals — 1, Bohyun Park, Carrollton Ranchview, 67; 2, Kodi Noln, Midlothian Heritage, 73; 3, Mallory Matthews, 75.
---
Class 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 5,912; Par: 72
Team — 1, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 300; 2, Boerne Champion, 303; 3, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 304.
Individuals — 1, (tie) Summer Lee, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 68; Mason Lewis, Granbury, 68; 3, (tie) Julia Vollmer, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 70; Remington Isaac, Montgomery, 70; Tiffany Cao, Midlothian, 70.
---
Class 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,025; Par: 72
Team — 1, Austin Vandegrift, 295; 2, Lewisville Hebron, 299; 3, (tie) Austin Westlake, 308; The Woodlands, 308.
Individuals — 1, (tie) Mimi Burton, Austin Vandegrift, 69; Ryann Honea, San Angelo Central, 69; 3, (tie) Avery Blake, The Woodlands, 71; Eubin Shim, Waco Midway, 71.