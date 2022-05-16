Martin's Mill golfer Mia Nixon, seeking to become a three-time state champion, leads the Class 2A medalist race after the first day of the UIL Girls State Golf Tournament.
Also, the Bullard Lady Panthers are fourth in the Class 4A race.
Nixon, who has signed with Texas A&M, carded a 2-under 69 on the Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin. She leads by two strokes over Wolfe City's Hannah Nimmo. Avery Burns is third at 79.
Frankston's Bandy Bizzell is tied for eighth after carding an 89.
The second and final round is scheduled for Tuesday.
Nixon won state as a freshman (2019) and junior (2021). The state tournament was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mason leads the team race with a 360, followed by Normangee (375) and Memphis (381). Quinlan Boles (458) is 11th with Latexo in 12th at 491.
CLASS 5A
At White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown, Longview's Lauren Fisher shot a 77. Hallsville's Kinley Pessel scored an 82.
Austin Anderson's Farah O'Keefe tops the field with a 6-under 66 with San Antonio Alamo Heights' Julia Vollmer second at 69. Highland Park's Sophie Biediger is third at 73.
San Antonio Alamo Heights Blue leads the team race at 298, followed by Austin Anderson (305) and San Antonio Alamo Heights (Gold) (319).
CLASS 4A
The Bullard Lady Panthers, led by Gracie Smith's 80, are fourth with a score of 341 on the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Midlothian Heritage leads with a 315, followed by Argyle (324) and Andrews (224). Canton is ninth at 375.
Faith Ann Chinn of Spring Hill fired a 79 in the medalist race with Lindale's Kenzie McClenny carding an 84 and Rusk's Katelyn Henslee scoring an 86. Alexandra Hileman of Sunnyvale leads with a 4-under 68. Maddie Sanders of Midlothian Heritage and Mallory Matthews of Hondo are second at 73.
Joining Smith on the Bullard team are Adyson Pipkin (84), Amaya Johnson (84), Natasha Johnson (91) and Josie McClure (91).
Canton team members include: Caroline Stern (89), Taryn Clayton (89), Bella Irwin (98), Katie Wilkerson (99) and Jayme Robertson (101).
CLASS 3A
Mineola is eighth after the first round of the 3A Tournament, being held at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin. The Lady Jackets carded a 391. Wall tops the field at 312, followed by a tie for second between Odessa Compass Academy and Gunter at 359.
Mineola golfers include: Sunni Ruffin (93), Ava Johnson (93), Savannah Lopez (94), Bransyn Anderson (111) and Valerie Moreland (120).
Shay West of Wall leads with a 1-under 71 with Pottsboro's Alli Reily next with a 72. Katie Hart, of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, is third at 73. Mount Vernon's Laney Wright carded an 87.
CLASS 6A
San Antonio Reagan leads the 6A field with a 294 in the tourney being held at Legacy Hills Golf Course in Georgetown. Austin Vandegrift is second at 298, followed by Lewisville Hebron (301), Humble Kingwood (302) and Southlake Carroll (303).
In the medalist race, Lydia Portluck of San Antonio Reagan and Sydney Givens of Austin Vandegrift are tied atop the leaderboard at 70. Jasmine Do of Cypress Bridgeland is third at 71.
CLASS 1A
Robert Lee leads in Class 1A with a score of 390, playing on the Plum Creek Golf Club course in Kyle. Happy is second (408) with Garden City in third at 413. Happy's Halee Jo Johnson leads in the individual race with 81, followed by Maris Pree Goodman of Clyde Eula with an 83.