Mia Nixon, who won medalist honors as a freshman, is back on top at the UIL State Girls Golf Tournament.
Nixon, a junior at Martin's Mill, captured the Class 2A Tournament with a 27-hole score of 4-under 104. She had rounds of 73 on Monday and a nine-hole total of 31 on Tuesday at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland, about an hour northwest of Austin.
Inclement weather forced a reduction to 27 holes instead of the normal 36.
The Lady Mustang won the 2019 tournament as a freshman, while last year’s tourney was canceled due to COVID-19.
Nixon, along with her brother Kevin who will compete next week, continued a string of 19 consecutive UIL state golf tournaments in which a Martin’s Mill golfer has participated.
She won medalist honors by 17 strokes over Avery Burns of Mason (84-37—121) and Payton Berry of Stratford (83-38—121).
Normangee won the 2A team title with a 553.
Two-time defending 2A state champions Grapeland finished 10th with a 669 (450-219). Team members include Mary Jane Watson (103-44—147), Gracie Conner (106-58—164), Tori Woodford (110-57—167) and Marley Duhon (131-60—191).
Frankston’s Bandy Bizzell carded a 160 (107-53).
The boys competition is scheduled for May 17-18.
CLASS 3A
The Mineola Lady ‘Jackets finished eighth in the 3A tournament at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Mineola carded an 805 (411-394). Ava Johnson led the Lady 'Jackets with a 180 (94-86), followed by Sunni Ruffin (94-89—183), Savannah Lopez (108-101—209), Allie Hooton (115-118—233) and Valerie Moreland (132-129—261),
In the medalist race, two East Texans topped the field — Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s Katie Hart (74-80—154) took the gold and Pottsboro’s Alli Reily (76-79—155) claimed the silver.
Mount Vernon’s Laney Wright scored a 191 (99-92).
CLASS 4A
The Bullard Lady Panthers placed ninth at the Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle. Bullard had rounds of 368 on Monday and a 27-hole score of 189 on Tuesday for a total of 557.
Members of the Lady Panthers’ team, coached by Tim Moore, are Nastasha Johnson (89-45—134), Katie Capps (88-50—138), Adyson Pipkin (93-47—140), Amaya Johnson (98-47—145) and Josie McClure (104-50—154).
Bohyun Park of Carrollton Ranchview topped the medalist race with a score of 99 (67-32). It was her third straight title, which makes her just the eighth girl in UIL History to accomplish the feat.
Longview Spring Hill’s Faith Chinn had a 127 (83-44) and Caddo Mills’ Brooke Wooldridge did as well (89-39).
CLASS 5A
Sulphur Springs’ Mariam Tran finished ninth with a two-round total of 147 (74-73).
Hallsville sophomore Kinley Pressel finished at 156 (79-77).
---
UIL Girls State Golf Tournament
Monday’s First Round
Class 1A
Lighthouse Country Club, Kingsland
Yardage: 5,061; Par: 71
Team (27 holes) — 1, Robert Lee, 424-221—645; 2, Clyde Eula, 433-213—646; 3, Veribest, 428-227—655; 4, (tie) Briscoe Fort Elliott, 459-243—702; Happy, 457-245—702; 6, Throckmorton, 472-241—713; 7, Tilden McMullen County, 492-248—740; 8, Graford, 498-246—744; 9, Garden City, 446-332—778; 10, Utopia, 539-272—811; 11, Leakey, 546-268—814; 12, Henrietta Midway, 554-269—823.
Individuals (27 Holes) — 1, Mailey Paige Goodman, Clyde Eula, 85-43—128; 2, Cami Davidson, Blackwell, 86-45—131; 3, Hailey Abbott, 96-44—140; 4, Maris Pree Goodman, Clyde Eula, 95-46—141; 5, Carmen Garcia, Menard, 94-54—148; 6, (tie) Kayla Copely, Throckmorton, 101-50—151; Halee Jo Johnson, Happy, 99-52—151; Olivia Abbott, Veribest, 96-55—151; 9, Jade Arens, Robert Lee, 99-54—153; 10, Braylee Hood, Robert Lee, 101-53—154.
———
Class 2A
The Legends Golf Course, Kingsland
Yardage: 5,148; Par: 72
Team (27 Holes) — 1, Normangee, 347-179—553; 2, Mason, 392-205—597; 3, Crawford, 408-209—617; 4, Memphis, 429-190—619; 5, Stratford, 424-198—622; 6, Wink, 415-210—625; 7, Quinlan Boles, 427-215—642; 8, Quanah, 433-210—643; 9, Haskell, 435-209—644; 10, Grapeland, 450-219—669; 11, Flatonia, 466-211—677; 12, Latexo, 462-229—691.
Individuals (27 Holes) — 1, Mia Nixon, Martin’s Mill, 73-31—104; 2, (tie) Avery Burns, Mason, 84-37—121; Payton Berry, Stratford, 83-38—121; 4, (tie) Hannah Nimmo, Wolfe City, 83-39—122; Braydee Frederick, Normangee, 79-43—122; 6, Taryn Audrain, Sanford-Fritch, 86-45—131; 7, Hope Hermesmeyer, Goldthwaite, 87-46—133; 8, (tie) Bella Warren, Alvord, 90-46—136; Emma Olivarez, Crawford, 88-48—136; Alejandra Hernandez, Kenedy, 96-40—136.
———
Class 3A
ShadowGlen Golf Club, Manor
Yardage: 5,002; Par: 72
Team — 1, Wall, 353-343—696; 2, McGregor, 382-386—768; 3, Caldwell, 394-392—786; 4, Odessa Compass Academy, 402-388—790; 5, Lago Vista (Blue), 396-395—791; 6, Callisburg, 387-405—792; 7, Howe, 397-403—800; 8, Mineola, 411-394—805; 9, West, 415-420—835; 10, Childress, 419-420—835; 11, Columbus, 444-425—869; 12, Lago Vista (Gold), 454-465—919.
Individuals — 1, Katie Hart, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 74-80—154; 2, Alli Reily, Pottsboro, 76-79—155; 3, Maggie Parmer, McGregor, 77-83—160; 4, Kacie Cazalas, Corpus Christi London, 81-80—161; 5, Logan Culpepper, 80-84—164; 6, Shay West, Wall, 82-83—165; 7, Gracie McMillan, Wall, 84-85—169; 8, Lauren Foster, San Antonio Great Hearts Monte Vista, 90-81—171; 9, Kami Wood, Shallowater, 87-85—172; 10, Payton Hall, Peaster, 86-87—173.
———
Class 4A
Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Yardage: 5,393; Par: 71
Team (27 Holes) — *1, Argyle, 315-160—475; 2, Andrews, 326-149—475; 3, Lampasas, 317-160—477; 4, Midlothian Hertiage, 319-171—490; 5, Melissa, 341-180—521; 6, Salado, 359-174—533; 7, Huffman Hargrave, 368-178—546; 8, Comal Davenport, 372-180—552; 9, Bullard, 368-189—557; 10, La Vernia, 387-175—562; 11, Hardin-Jefferson, 379-187—566; 12, Fredericksburg, 387-195—582.
* won in playoff
Individuals (27 Holes) — 1, Bohyun Park, Carrollton Ranchview, 67-32—99; 2, Mallory Matthews, Hondo, 75-35—110; 3, Kodi Noln, Midlothian Heritage, 73-38—111; 4, (tie) Avery Nolte, Huffman Hargrave, 76-38—114; Maddie Sanders, Midlothian Heritage, 76-38—114; 6, Allie Norton, Melissa, 76-39—115; 7, (tie) Makenna Henry, Hardin-Jefferson, 76-40—116; Brynlee Dyas, Andrews, 81-35—116; Katie Garner, Argyle, 77-39—116; 10, (tie) Montana Dileo, Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 79-38—117; Kinsley Lindeman, Lampasas, 79-38—117; LeeAnn Parker, Lampasas, 78-39—117; Claire Jensen, Argyle, 77-39—117.
———
Class 5A
White Wing Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 5,912; Par: 72
Team — 1, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 304-305—609; 2, Montgomery, 304-309—613; 3, Boerne Champion, 303-313—616; 4, Frisco Lebanon Trail, 300-320—620; 5, Austin Anderson, 315-310—625; 6, Frisco Liberty, 316-316—632; 7, Cedar Park, 329-316—645; 8, Dallas Highland Park, 325-322—647; 9, Amarillo, 328-321—649; 10, Aledo, 340-329—669; 11, Magnolia, 335-335—670; 12, Justin Northwest, 357-350—707.
Individuals — 1, Mason Lewis, Granbury, 68-72—140; 2, Tiffany Cao, Midlothian, 70-71—141; 3, Julia Vollmer, San Antonio Alamo Heights, 70-72—143; 4, (tie) Jacee Fields, Justin Northwest, 72-72—144; Remington Isaac, Montgomery, 70-74—144; Sophie Biediger, Dallas Highland Park, 72-72—144; 7, Malisone Chanthapanya, Saginaw, 74-71—145; 8, Mattingly Palmer, Georgetown, 72-74—146; 9, Mariam Tran, Sulphur Springs, 74-73—147; 10, (tie) Caroline Dasch, Austin Anderson, 77-71—148; Felisa Sajulga, College Station, 74-74—148.
———
Class 6A
Legacy Hills Golf Club, Georgetown
Yardage: 6,025; Par: 72
Team — 1, Lewisville Hebron, 299-199—598; 2, Austin Vandegrift, 295-310—605; 3, Austin Westlake, 308-303—611; 4, Coppell, 314-298—612; 5, Mansfield, 309-306—615; 6, Katy Seven Lakes, 310-313—623; 7, San Antonio Reagan, 312-316—628; 8, Southlake Carroll, 309-320—629; 9, The Woodlands, 308-322—630; 10, Humble Kingwood, 311-324—635; 11, The Woodlands College Park, 318-322—640; 12, Fort Bend Ridge Point, 333-320—653.
Individuals (Top 10) — 1, Ryann Honea, San Angelo Central, 69-74—143; 2, Meagan Winans, Plano East, 75-69—144; *3, Mimi Burton, Austin Vandegrift, 69-76—145; 4, Eubin Shim, Waco Midway, 71-74—145; 5, (tie) Maelynn Kim, Katy Seven Lakes, 74-72—146; Symran Shah, Lewisville Hebron, 74-72—146; Chelsea Romas, Coppell, 75-71—146; 8, (tie) Avery Blake, The Woodlands, 71-77—148; Kendall Jackson, Pearland, 76-72—148; Natalie Cao, Fort Bend Clements, 78-70—148.
* won playoff