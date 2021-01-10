The UIL Football State Championships for Class 5A-6A will take place Jan. 15-16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Tickets will then go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. Monday.
Friday's games include:
Class 5A Division II – Aledo (12-1) vs. Crosby (12-3), 1 p.m.;
Class 5A Division I – Denton Ryan (14-0) vs. Cedar Park (13-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday's games include:
Class 6A Division II – Cedar Hill (12-1) vs. Katy (13-1), 1 p.m.
Class 6A Division I – Southlake Carroll (12-1) vs. Austin Westlake (13-0), 7 p.m.
Note tickets are good for only one game. The stadium will be cleared between each contest.
Tickets are $20 per game. Go to UILTexas.org for ticket information.
Face Coverings
All guests at AT&T Stadium will be required to wear a face covering at all times (including stadium parking lots), except when they are actively eating or drinking. For full AT&T Stadium health & safety guidelines, please visit their Safe Stadium information page.
AT&T Stadium Bag Policy
The AT&T Stadium Bag Policy will be in effect during all UIL Football State Championship games. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag or container larger than a small clutch bag. Prohibited items include: binocular cases, briefcases, camera bags, cinch bags, diaper bags, fanny packs and seat cushions. Fans may bring clear bags including a clear tote that does not exceed 12x6x12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. More information can be found at: https://attstadium.com/stadium-info/bags/