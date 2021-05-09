TJC
By Phil Hicks, phicks@tylerpaper.com

Class 6A

Region II

Bi-District

Belton def. Duncanville, 2-0 (8-0, 7-3)

Sachse def. Tyler Legacy, 2-0 (4-3, 3-1)

Mansfield vs. Copperas Cove tied 1-1 (3-5, 7-4)

Rockwall-Heath def. Rowlett, 2-0 (14-4, 7-0)

Cypress Bridgeland def. Klein Cain, 2-0 (7-1, 3-1)

The Woodlands College Park 10, Spring Westfield 2

Tomball def. Cypress Woods, 2-1 (7-1, 0-6, 2-0)

Conroe Oak Ridge 5, Spring 4

Rockwall def. Garland Naaman Forest, 2-0 (18-5, 10-8)

Waco Midway def. Killeen Ellison, 2-0 (2-1, 11-3)

Wylie def. Mesquite Horn, 2-0 (11-1, 7-0)

Waxahachie def. Killeen Harker Heights, 2-0 (4-2, 4-0)

The Woodlands def. Houston Benjamin Davis, 2-0 (13-2, 9-0)

Cypress Ranch def. Klein, 2-0 (11-5, 13-1)

Conroe Grand Oaks def. Houston MacArthur, 2-0 (14-0, 7-0)

Tomball Memorial def. Cypress Falls, 2-1 (10-0, 0-2, 12-2) 

---

Class 5A

Region II

Bi-District

Dallas White def. Dallas Molina, 2-1 (4-1, 3-7, 5-4)

Frisco Rock Hill def. Frisco Liberty, 2-0 (8-7, 8-0)

Dallas Hillcrest def. Dallas Adamson, 2-0 (14-0, 10-0)

Lucas Lovejoy def. Frisco Reedy, 2-1 (4-1, 4-5, 3-2)

Marshall def. Whitehouse, 2-0 (2-0, 4-1)

Highland Park def. Midlothian, 2-1 (1-4, 7-4, 8-4)

Hallsville def. Huntsville, 2-0 (4-1, 5-0)

Joshua def. Royse City, 2-1 (0-3, 10-4, 6-1)

The Colony def. Frisco Lone Star, 2-0 (3-2, 4-1)

Dallas Woodrow Wilson def. Dallas Sunset, 2-0 (13-2, 8-7)

Frisco Wakeland def. McKinney North, 2-0 (2-1, 3-2)

Carrollton Creekview 7, Dallas Kimball 0

Corsicana def. Forney, 2-0 (4-1, 3-2)

Nacogdoches def. Longview, 2-0 (12-0, 3-1)

Ennis def. North Forney, 2-1 (3-4, 3-2, 5-2)

Texas High def. Lufkin, 2-0 (13-5, 6-4)

---

Class 4A

Region II

Bi-District 

North Dallas def. Hillsboro, 2-1 (7-4, 2-8, 10-4)

Aubrey def. Kennedale, 2-0 (18-5, 12-1)

Godley def. Dallas Lincoln, 2-0 (20-0, 19-0)

Anna def. Ferris, 2-1 (2-3, 8-1, 6-0)

Bullard def. Paris North Lamar, 2-0 (5-4, 10-0)

Sunnyvale def. Van, 2-1 (3-4, 6-1, 7-0)

Liberty-Eylau def. Kilgore, 2-1 (7-6, 1-3, 3-2)

Kaufman def. Wills Point, 2-0 (4-3, 3-2)

Melissa def. Midlothian Heritage, 2-1 (16-6, 1-2, 14-12)

Alvarado def. Dallas Carter, 2-0 (16-1, 15-8)

Celina def. Carrollton Ranchview, 2-0 (11-0, 7-0)

Waxahachie Life 11, Dallas Pinkston 0

Canton def. Farmersville, 2-0 (8-1, 10-0)

Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Lindale, 2-1 (5-9, 8-4, 10-0)

Caddo Mills def. Brownsboro, 2-1 (5-6, 3-1, 4-3)

Longview Spring Hill def. Gilmer, 2-0 (10-0, 7-2)

Region III

Bi-District

Giddings def. Georgetown Gateway, 2-1 (1-3, 17-8, 6-3)

Lufkin Hudson def. Madisonville, 2-0 (8-1, 7-0)

Lake Belton def. Manor New Tech, 2-0 (16-2, 23-0)

Jasper def. Robinson, 2-1 (2-1, 2-5, 5-2)

Bellville 22, Houston North Forest 0

Hamshire-Fannett 9, Bridge City 8

Navasota leads Houston Scarborough, 1-0 (14-0)

Livingston def. Silsbee, 2-0 (7-4, 3-2)

China Spring def. Carthage, 2-0 (5-4, 16-9)

Taylor def. Smithville, 2-1 

Rusk def. Waco La Vega, 2-0 (15-1, 8-0)

La Grange def. Salado, 2-1 (0-2, 3-2, 7-6)

Orangefield def. Liberty, 2-0 (7-0, 5-4)

Sealy 15, Houston Mickey Leland College Prep 2

Hardin-Jefferson def. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 2-1

El Campo 27, Houston Furr 0

---

Class 3A

Region II

Bi-District

Rains def. Bonham, 2-0 (6-5, 9-8)

Maypearl def. Paradise, 2-0 (6-0, 3-0)

Gunter def. Grand Saline, 2-0 (14-0, 4-1)

Whitesboro def. Keene, 2-0 (15-1, 14-1)

Elysian Fields def. Hughes Springs, 2-0 (17-5, 9-3)

Mount Vernon def. Redwater, 2-0 (16-13, 8-5)

New Diana def. Troup, 2-0 (11-1, 8-1)

Mineola def. New Boston, 2-1 (11-9, 4-15, 9-7)

Boyd 18, Dallas Madison 0

Pottsboro vs. Prairiland (9-0, 1-3)

Grandview def. Pilot Point, 2-1 (10-4, 6-7, 14-1)

Edgewood vs. Bells (1-2, 8-2)

Atlanta def. Winnsboro, 2-0 (10-5, 8-1)

White Oak def. Harleton, 2-1 (4-5, 10-1, 15-3)

Harmony def. Omaha Paul Pewitt, 2-0 (10-3, 7-3)

Sabine def. Tatum, 2-0 (10-0, 8-2)

Region III

Bi-District

Little River Academy def. Franklin, 2-1 

Whitney def. Eustace, 2-0 (3-0, 3-1)

Cameron Yoe def. Elkhart, 2-0 (9-0, 10-1)

Lorena def. Blooming Grove, 2-0 (9-0, 4-1)

Boling vs. Hardin, tied 1-1

Buna def. Diboll, 2-0 (16-0, 1-0)

Anderson-Shiro def. East Bernard, 2-0 (9-1, 14-4)

Anahuac def. Hemphill, 2-0 (4-2, 6-4)

Malakoff def. West, 2-0 (14-2, 14-4)

Rogers def. Fairfield, 2-0 (14-0, 9-6)

Troy def. Corsicana Mildred, 2-0 (13-0, 14-0)

Caldwell def. Groesbeck, 2-0 (10-0, 5-4)

Woodville def. Huntington, 2-1

New Waverly def. Van Vleck, 2-0 (9-5, 12-2)

Nacogdoches Central Heights def. Kirbyville, 2-0 (8-1, 3-1)

Danbury vs. Talkington

---

Class 2A

Region III

Bi-District

Cayuga def. Big Sandy, 2-0 (15-2, 16-1)

McLeod def. Cumby, 2-0 (18-2, 7-1)

Hawkins def. Martin's Mill, 2-0 (18-0, 6-5)

Linden-Kildare def. Alba-Golden, 2-1 (0-1, 7-4, 7-4)

Woden def. Pineland West Sabine, 2-1 (1-4, 9-7, 18-2)

Cushing def. Lovelady, 2-1 (7-5, 1-9, 5-3)

Garrison def. Brookeland, 2-0 (12-0, 10-0)

Jewett Leon def. Douglass, 2-1 (7-6, 0-3, 7-6)

Como-Pickton vs. Maud

Union Grove def. LaPoynor, 2-0 (8-7, 9-2)

Bogata Rivercrest def. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 2-0 (20-0, 13-3)

Beckville def. Frankston, 2-1 (13-7, 4-8, 13-1)

Alto def. Normangee, 2-0 (10-1, 12-2)

Gary def. San Augustine, 2-0 (10-0, 5-2)

Centerville def. Groveton, 2-0 (11-1, 12-2)

Colmesneil vs. Shelbyville

---

Class 1A 

Bi-District

Sulphur Bluff 17, Avery 7

Union Hill def. Trinidad, 2-0 (16-2, 23-2)

Neches def. Leverett's Chapel, 2-0 (14-4, 15-10)

Miller Grove def. Avinger, 2-1 (4-3, 2-11, 15-5)

North Zulch 17, Wells 5

Zavalla, bye

Chester, bye

Kennard, bye

 
 

