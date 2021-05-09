Class 6A
Region II
Bi-District
Belton def. Duncanville, 2-0 (8-0, 7-3)
Sachse def. Tyler Legacy, 2-0 (4-3, 3-1)
Mansfield vs. Copperas Cove tied 1-1 (3-5, 7-4)
Rockwall-Heath def. Rowlett, 2-0 (14-4, 7-0)
Cypress Bridgeland def. Klein Cain, 2-0 (7-1, 3-1)
The Woodlands College Park 10, Spring Westfield 2
Tomball def. Cypress Woods, 2-1 (7-1, 0-6, 2-0)
Conroe Oak Ridge 5, Spring 4
Rockwall def. Garland Naaman Forest, 2-0 (18-5, 10-8)
Waco Midway def. Killeen Ellison, 2-0 (2-1, 11-3)
Wylie def. Mesquite Horn, 2-0 (11-1, 7-0)
Waxahachie def. Killeen Harker Heights, 2-0 (4-2, 4-0)
The Woodlands def. Houston Benjamin Davis, 2-0 (13-2, 9-0)
Cypress Ranch def. Klein, 2-0 (11-5, 13-1)
Conroe Grand Oaks def. Houston MacArthur, 2-0 (14-0, 7-0)
Tomball Memorial def. Cypress Falls, 2-1 (10-0, 0-2, 12-2)
---
Class 5A
Region II
Bi-District
Dallas White def. Dallas Molina, 2-1 (4-1, 3-7, 5-4)
Frisco Rock Hill def. Frisco Liberty, 2-0 (8-7, 8-0)
Dallas Hillcrest def. Dallas Adamson, 2-0 (14-0, 10-0)
Lucas Lovejoy def. Frisco Reedy, 2-1 (4-1, 4-5, 3-2)
Marshall def. Whitehouse, 2-0 (2-0, 4-1)
Highland Park def. Midlothian, 2-1 (1-4, 7-4, 8-4)
Hallsville def. Huntsville, 2-0 (4-1, 5-0)
Joshua def. Royse City, 2-1 (0-3, 10-4, 6-1)
The Colony def. Frisco Lone Star, 2-0 (3-2, 4-1)
Dallas Woodrow Wilson def. Dallas Sunset, 2-0 (13-2, 8-7)
Frisco Wakeland def. McKinney North, 2-0 (2-1, 3-2)
Carrollton Creekview 7, Dallas Kimball 0
Corsicana def. Forney, 2-0 (4-1, 3-2)
Nacogdoches def. Longview, 2-0 (12-0, 3-1)
Ennis def. North Forney, 2-1 (3-4, 3-2, 5-2)
Texas High def. Lufkin, 2-0 (13-5, 6-4)
---
Class 4A
Region II
Bi-District
North Dallas def. Hillsboro, 2-1 (7-4, 2-8, 10-4)
Aubrey def. Kennedale, 2-0 (18-5, 12-1)
Godley def. Dallas Lincoln, 2-0 (20-0, 19-0)
Anna def. Ferris, 2-1 (2-3, 8-1, 6-0)
Bullard def. Paris North Lamar, 2-0 (5-4, 10-0)
Sunnyvale def. Van, 2-1 (3-4, 6-1, 7-0)
Liberty-Eylau def. Kilgore, 2-1 (7-6, 1-3, 3-2)
Kaufman def. Wills Point, 2-0 (4-3, 3-2)
Melissa def. Midlothian Heritage, 2-1 (16-6, 1-2, 14-12)
Alvarado def. Dallas Carter, 2-0 (16-1, 15-8)
Celina def. Carrollton Ranchview, 2-0 (11-0, 7-0)
Waxahachie Life 11, Dallas Pinkston 0
Canton def. Farmersville, 2-0 (8-1, 10-0)
Texarkana Pleasant Grove def. Lindale, 2-1 (5-9, 8-4, 10-0)
Caddo Mills def. Brownsboro, 2-1 (5-6, 3-1, 4-3)
Longview Spring Hill def. Gilmer, 2-0 (10-0, 7-2)
Region III
Bi-District
Giddings def. Georgetown Gateway, 2-1 (1-3, 17-8, 6-3)
Lufkin Hudson def. Madisonville, 2-0 (8-1, 7-0)
Lake Belton def. Manor New Tech, 2-0 (16-2, 23-0)
Jasper def. Robinson, 2-1 (2-1, 2-5, 5-2)
Bellville 22, Houston North Forest 0
Hamshire-Fannett 9, Bridge City 8
Navasota leads Houston Scarborough, 1-0 (14-0)
Livingston def. Silsbee, 2-0 (7-4, 3-2)
China Spring def. Carthage, 2-0 (5-4, 16-9)
Taylor def. Smithville, 2-1
Rusk def. Waco La Vega, 2-0 (15-1, 8-0)
La Grange def. Salado, 2-1 (0-2, 3-2, 7-6)
Orangefield def. Liberty, 2-0 (7-0, 5-4)
Sealy 15, Houston Mickey Leland College Prep 2
Hardin-Jefferson def. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 2-1
El Campo 27, Houston Furr 0
---
Class 3A
Region II
Bi-District
Rains def. Bonham, 2-0 (6-5, 9-8)
Maypearl def. Paradise, 2-0 (6-0, 3-0)
Gunter def. Grand Saline, 2-0 (14-0, 4-1)
Whitesboro def. Keene, 2-0 (15-1, 14-1)
Elysian Fields def. Hughes Springs, 2-0 (17-5, 9-3)
Mount Vernon def. Redwater, 2-0 (16-13, 8-5)
New Diana def. Troup, 2-0 (11-1, 8-1)
Mineola def. New Boston, 2-1 (11-9, 4-15, 9-7)
Boyd 18, Dallas Madison 0
Pottsboro vs. Prairiland (9-0, 1-3)
Grandview def. Pilot Point, 2-1 (10-4, 6-7, 14-1)
Edgewood vs. Bells (1-2, 8-2)
Atlanta def. Winnsboro, 2-0 (10-5, 8-1)
White Oak def. Harleton, 2-1 (4-5, 10-1, 15-3)
Harmony def. Omaha Paul Pewitt, 2-0 (10-3, 7-3)
Sabine def. Tatum, 2-0 (10-0, 8-2)
Region III
Bi-District
Little River Academy def. Franklin, 2-1
Whitney def. Eustace, 2-0 (3-0, 3-1)
Cameron Yoe def. Elkhart, 2-0 (9-0, 10-1)
Lorena def. Blooming Grove, 2-0 (9-0, 4-1)
Boling vs. Hardin, tied 1-1
Buna def. Diboll, 2-0 (16-0, 1-0)
Anderson-Shiro def. East Bernard, 2-0 (9-1, 14-4)
Anahuac def. Hemphill, 2-0 (4-2, 6-4)
Malakoff def. West, 2-0 (14-2, 14-4)
Rogers def. Fairfield, 2-0 (14-0, 9-6)
Troy def. Corsicana Mildred, 2-0 (13-0, 14-0)
Caldwell def. Groesbeck, 2-0 (10-0, 5-4)
Woodville def. Huntington, 2-1
New Waverly def. Van Vleck, 2-0 (9-5, 12-2)
Nacogdoches Central Heights def. Kirbyville, 2-0 (8-1, 3-1)
Danbury vs. Talkington
---
Class 2A
Region III
Bi-District
Cayuga def. Big Sandy, 2-0 (15-2, 16-1)
McLeod def. Cumby, 2-0 (18-2, 7-1)
Hawkins def. Martin's Mill, 2-0 (18-0, 6-5)
Linden-Kildare def. Alba-Golden, 2-1 (0-1, 7-4, 7-4)
Woden def. Pineland West Sabine, 2-1 (1-4, 9-7, 18-2)
Cushing def. Lovelady, 2-1 (7-5, 1-9, 5-3)
Garrison def. Brookeland, 2-0 (12-0, 10-0)
Jewett Leon def. Douglass, 2-1 (7-6, 0-3, 7-6)
Como-Pickton vs. Maud
Union Grove def. LaPoynor, 2-0 (8-7, 9-2)
Bogata Rivercrest def. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 2-0 (20-0, 13-3)
Beckville def. Frankston, 2-1 (13-7, 4-8, 13-1)
Alto def. Normangee, 2-0 (10-1, 12-2)
Gary def. San Augustine, 2-0 (10-0, 5-2)
Centerville def. Groveton, 2-0 (11-1, 12-2)
Colmesneil vs. Shelbyville
---
Class 1A
Bi-District
Sulphur Bluff 17, Avery 7
Union Hill def. Trinidad, 2-0 (16-2, 23-2)
Neches def. Leverett's Chapel, 2-0 (14-4, 15-10)
Miller Grove def. Avinger, 2-1 (4-3, 2-11, 15-5)
North Zulch 17, Wells 5
Zavalla, bye
Chester, bye
Kennard, bye