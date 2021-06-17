Four members of the Class 3A baseball state champion Malakoff Tigers, including Most Valuable Player Bryson Adair, earned spots on the all-tournament team, the University Interscholastic League announced.
The Tigers rallied for an 8-7 win over Corpus Christi London on Saturday in the state title game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Malakoff scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh with Adair contributing a key RBI single, plus scoring the winning run.
Joining Adair, who is a senior, on the team are senior outfielders Brandon Nations and Nathan Jones, and senior utility player Cole Caddis.
Malakoff coach John Adair topped off his 37-year coaching career with a state championship in his final game, along with his son being voted MVP.
The MVP is selected by members of the media with the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association selecting the remainder of the team.
Rusk, which finished runner-up to Texarkana Pleasant Grove in Class 4A, had four players on the all-tournament team — sophomore second baseman Brett Rawlinson, junior third baseman Wade Williams, junior outfielder Will Dixon and junior utility player JD Thompson.
The Eagles lost to Pleasant Grove, 2-1, in the state title game on Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on the campus of The University of Texas campus in Austin.
Hallsville was runner-up in Class 5A to Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, falling in the title game, 2-1, on Saturday at Dell Diamond.
Three Bobcats made all-tournament senior pitcher Jeb Drewery, senior outfielder Kurt Wyman and sophomore utility player Landon Bowden.
In Class 1A, Kennard had three players earn all-tournament — junior first baseman Ryan Pilkington, junior second baseman Caleb Alfred and senior outfielder Cade Collingsworth.
Garrison had two players on the Class 2A team — senior outfielder Tyler Spivey and junior utility player Alex Slowikowski.
---
UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams
(As selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association)
MVP-selected by media
Class 1A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Keagan Supak, Freshman, Fayetteville
Pitcher-Reid Gross, Freshman, Fayetteville
Catcher-Logan Fritsch, Sophomore, Fayetteville
First Base-Ryan Pilkington, Junior, Kennard
Second Base-Caleb Alfred, Junior, Kennard
Third Base-Carson Heiman, Sophomore, Nazareth
Shortstop-Travis Gully, Sophomore, Fayetteville
Outfield-Aiden Wicke, Senior, Fayetteville
Outfield-Jake Kubala, Freshman, Fayetteville
Outfield-Cade Collingsworth, Senior, Kennard
Utility-Shelby Noppeney, Junior, Hubbard
---
Class 2A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Noah Rodriguez, Junior, New Deal
Pitcher-Harley Patterson, Junior, New Deal
Catcher-Cash Shows, Senior, Shiner
First Base-Kyler Reed, Senior, New Deal
Second Base-Tanner Seeley, Senior, New Deal
Third Base-Colby Henderson, Junior, New Deal
Shortstop-Hunter Henexson, Sophomore, Bosqueville
Outfield-Arric Mares, Senior, New Deal
Outfield-Tyler Spivey, Senior, Garrison
Outfield-John Youens, Sophomore, Bosqueville
Utility-Alex Slowikowski, Junior, Garrison
---
Class 3A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Bryson Adair, Senior, Malakoff
Pitcher-Kade Budd, Junior, Corpus Christi London
Catcher-Reikkhen Bostick, Junior, Gunter
First Base-Landon Salinas, Freshman, Corpus Christi London
Second Base-Tyler Moody, Sophomore, Brock
Third Base-Nash Daniel, Senior, Gunter
Shortstop-Mason Jacob, Freshman, Corpus Christi London
Outfield-Brandon Nations, Senior, Malakoff
Outfield-Mason Arispe, Sophomore, Corpus Christi London
Outfield-Nathan Jones, Senior, Malakoff
Utility-Cole Gaddis, Senior, Malakoff
---
Class 4A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Coe Blaine, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Pitcher-Blake Jennings, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Catcher-Rylan Galvan, Junior, Sinton
First Base-Tucker Anderson, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Second Base-Brett Rawlinson, Sophomore, Rusk
Third Base-Wade Williams, Junior, Rusk
Shortstop-JM Long, Sophomore, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Outfield-Will Dixon, Junior, Rusk
Outfield-Brock Bearden, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove
Outfield-Kyle Styron, Senior, Stephenville
Utility-JD Thompson, Junior, Rusk
---
Class 5A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Raithen Malone, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Pitcher-Jeb Drewery, Senior, Hallsville
Catcher-Brodey Williams, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
First Base-Simon Larranaga, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Second Base-Joe Sparschu, Sophomore, Leander Rouse
Third Base-Braden Jacobs, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Shortstop-Jake Maynard, Senior, Amarillo
Outfield-Jace Martinez, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Outfield-Carson Garrett, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill
Outfield-Kurt Wyman, Senior, Hallsville
Utility-Landon Bowden, Sophomore, Hallsville
---
Class 6A
Position-Name, Class, School
MVP-Caden Fiveash, Senior, Rockwall-Heath
Pitcher-Eric Hammond, Senior, Keller
Catcher-Kevin Bazzell, Senior, Rockwall-Heath
First Base-Ryan Montgomery, Senior, Houston Strake Jesuit
Second Base-Aidan Connors, Senior, Keller
Third Base-Jonny Lowe, Junior, Rockwall-Heath
Shortstop-Karson Krowka, Senior, Rockwall-Heath
Outfield-Kasen Wells, Junior, Comal Smithson Valley
Outfield-Griffin Barton, Senior, Keller
Outfield-Zach Rike, Senior, Rockwall-Heath
Utility-Braden Davis, Senior, Keller