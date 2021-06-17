Four members of the Class 3A baseball state champion Malakoff Tigers, including Most Valuable Player Bryson Adair, earned spots on the all-tournament team, the University Interscholastic League announced.

The Tigers rallied for an 8-7 win over Corpus Christi London on Saturday in the state title game at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. Malakoff scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh with Adair contributing a key RBI single, plus scoring the winning run.

Joining Adair, who is a senior, on the team are senior outfielders Brandon Nations and Nathan Jones, and senior utility player Cole Caddis.

Malakoff coach John Adair topped off his 37-year coaching career with a state championship in his final game, along with his son being voted MVP.

The MVP is selected by members of the media with the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association selecting the remainder of the team.

Rusk, which finished runner-up to Texarkana Pleasant Grove in Class 4A, had four players on the all-tournament team — sophomore second baseman Brett Rawlinson, junior third baseman Wade Williams, junior outfielder Will Dixon and junior utility player JD Thompson. 

The Eagles lost to Pleasant Grove, 2-1, in the state title game on Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on the campus of The University of Texas campus in Austin.

Hallsville was runner-up in Class 5A to Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, falling in the title game, 2-1, on Saturday at Dell Diamond.

Three Bobcats made all-tournament senior pitcher Jeb Drewery, senior outfielder Kurt Wyman and sophomore utility player Landon Bowden.

In Class 1A, Kennard had three players earn all-tournament — junior first baseman Ryan Pilkington, junior second baseman Caleb Alfred and senior outfielder Cade Collingsworth.

Garrison had two players on the Class 2A team — senior outfielder Tyler Spivey and junior utility player Alex Slowikowski.

---

UIL Baseball State All-Tournament Teams

(As selected by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association)

MVP-selected by media

Class 1A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Keagan Supak, Freshman, Fayetteville

Pitcher-Reid Gross, Freshman, Fayetteville

Catcher-Logan Fritsch, Sophomore, Fayetteville

First Base-Ryan Pilkington, Junior, Kennard

Second Base-Caleb Alfred, Junior, Kennard

Third Base-Carson Heiman, Sophomore, Nazareth

Shortstop-Travis Gully, Sophomore, Fayetteville

Outfield-Aiden Wicke, Senior, Fayetteville

Outfield-Jake Kubala, Freshman, Fayetteville

Outfield-Cade Collingsworth, Senior, Kennard

Utility-Shelby Noppeney, Junior, Hubbard

---

Class 2A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Noah Rodriguez, Junior, New Deal

Pitcher-Harley Patterson, Junior, New Deal

Catcher-Cash Shows, Senior, Shiner

First Base-Kyler Reed, Senior, New Deal

Second Base-Tanner Seeley, Senior, New Deal

Third Base-Colby Henderson, Junior, New Deal

Shortstop-Hunter Henexson, Sophomore, Bosqueville

Outfield-Arric Mares, Senior, New Deal

Outfield-Tyler Spivey, Senior, Garrison

Outfield-John Youens, Sophomore, Bosqueville

Utility-Alex Slowikowski, Junior, Garrison

---

Class 3A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Bryson Adair, Senior, Malakoff

Pitcher-Kade Budd, Junior, Corpus Christi London

Catcher-Reikkhen Bostick, Junior, Gunter

First Base-Landon Salinas, Freshman, Corpus Christi London

Second Base-Tyler Moody, Sophomore, Brock

Third Base-Nash Daniel, Senior, Gunter

Shortstop-Mason Jacob, Freshman, Corpus Christi London

Outfield-Brandon Nations, Senior, Malakoff

Outfield-Mason Arispe, Sophomore, Corpus Christi London

Outfield-Nathan Jones, Senior, Malakoff

Utility-Cole Gaddis, Senior, Malakoff

---

Class 4A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Coe Blaine, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Pitcher-Blake Jennings, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Catcher-Rylan Galvan, Junior, Sinton

First Base-Tucker Anderson, Senior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Second Base-Brett Rawlinson, Sophomore, Rusk

Third Base-Wade Williams, Junior, Rusk

Shortstop-JM Long, Sophomore, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Outfield-Will Dixon, Junior, Rusk

Outfield-Brock Bearden, Junior, Texarkana Pleasant Grove

Outfield-Kyle Styron, Senior, Stephenville

Utility-JD Thompson, Junior, Rusk

---

Class 5A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Raithen Malone, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Pitcher-Jeb Drewery, Senior, Hallsville

Catcher-Brodey Williams, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

First Base-Simon Larranaga, Senior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Second Base-Joe Sparschu, Sophomore, Leander Rouse

Third Base-Braden Jacobs, Junior, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Shortstop-Jake Maynard, Senior, Amarillo

Outfield-Jace Martinez, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Outfield-Carson Garrett, Sophomore, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill

Outfield-Kurt Wyman, Senior, Hallsville

Utility-Landon Bowden, Sophomore, Hallsville

---

Class 6A

Position-Name, Class, School

MVP-Caden Fiveash, Senior, Rockwall-Heath

Pitcher-Eric Hammond, Senior, Keller

Catcher-Kevin Bazzell, Senior, Rockwall-Heath

First Base-Ryan Montgomery, Senior, Houston Strake Jesuit

Second Base-Aidan Connors, Senior, Keller

Third Base-Jonny Lowe, Junior, Rockwall-Heath

Shortstop-Karson Krowka, Senior, Rockwall-Heath

Outfield-Kasen Wells, Junior, Comal Smithson Valley

Outfield-Griffin Barton, Senior, Keller

Outfield-Zach Rike, Senior, Rockwall-Heath

Utility-Braden Davis, Senior, Keller

 
 

